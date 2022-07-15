The Open 2022 live: score and latest updates from round two in St Andrews - PA

Rory McIlroy's Open Championship second round is under way, and he finds himself a few shots off the pace after some forward moves by earlier starters.

Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler feature on the leaderboard, but Australian Cameron Smith was the first player to reach double digits under par.

Smith made a run of birdies in his first eight holes to take the outright lead at 10 under, before finding another at the driveable par four 10th to reach 11-under.

McIlroy played his first four holes in level par to sit five behind Smith.

Overnight leader Cameron Young, meanwhile, recovered from his dropped shot with back-to-back birdies at four and five to sit two off the pace.

Earlier in the day, Tiger Woods was visibly emotional walking up the Old Course's 18th after finishing well below the cut line but vowed to try and play in future Opens.

150th Open Championship round two: latest updates

04:48 PM

Magnificent tee shots on the 6th

With the favourable breeze from the right, Schauffele and McIlroy take on the 420-yard hole with a driver. Schauffele hits a good one, but McIlroy's is even better, running up to just 20 or 30 yards short of the putting surface.

Cam Smith has also hit a fine tee shot at the tricky 13th. He has a tougher stretch of the course to navigate coming up.

04:44 PM

McIlroy makes his first birdie of the day!

He rattles in the putt for a four after the first attempt was repelled off the shoulder in the green as expected. That was hit with some authority, and McIlroy moves to seven-under. It would have been a drain to make par there after such a long drive.

04:42 PM

Chances goes for Cameron Young to tie the lead

After a good tee shot on the short par four 10th, the birdie putt slips by and he remains at 10-under and in sole possession of second.

04:37 PM

Cam Smith cleans up for par on the 12th

Left himself a tester for par, but that silky stroke worked its magic again and he remains the tournament leader at 11-under par.

04:36 PM

McIlroy with a mistake with his second

Probably a wedge downwind, and although it comes to rest on the green, he has an enormous mound to navigate. Might not be able to stop that long-range eagle putt within 10 feet. Needed to be half a club longer.

04:27 PM

To the par five 5th...

With the wind switching around, the breeze is now off the right and helping. McIlroy rides it with a drive that bounds down the left side of the fairway. Will only have a short-ish iron from there, good chance to open his birdie account for the day.

04:15 PM

Cameron Young reaches double digits

The overnight leader has converted on the short par four 9th, and he is just one behind Smith. A good recovery from the American after a bogey on the 2nd.

04:13 PM

Smith reached 11-under!

Gets down in two from long-range on the 10th green and that is another birdie for the Australian. He is now two clear of the field. McIlroy secured his par at 4th, but there is now some pressure on him to find birdies around the turn. That is the scoreable part of the course.

03:54 PM

Cam Smith on the 10th

Cheered on by some well-oiled fans around the tee, has launched a driver to the back of the green on this short par four. Should be able to two-putt from there for another birdie to reach 11-under.

Back on the fourth, McIlroy was looking right with his drive but it hangs on the short grass and misses all the divots.

Cam Smith of Australia reacts on the eighteenth hole during the first round - SHUTTERSTOCK

03:49 PM

Birdie chance slips by for McIlroy

A positive stroke from just inside 20 feet on the third, so remains at six-under. Alongside him, Xander Schauffele holed a lengthy birdie try to reach four-under. Schauffele is the man in form having won on his last three starts.

03:46 PM

Overnight leader Cameron Young...

Has made a steady start at one-under through seven holes, but has more company on the leaderboard after the moves made by Johnson, Scheffler and new leader Cam Smith.

Patrick Reed has just rolled in a birdie at the 10th to reach four-under.

03:44 PM

The putter working well for McIlroy so far this week

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy putts on the 1st green during day two of The Open at the Old Course - PA

03:40 PM

Par-par start for McIlroy

And his iron off the tee on the 3rd looks to have hugged the left side of the fairway. Just a flick with a wedge from there. An early birdie would be nice, but level par on the 5th tee is never a bad situation given the two par fives and short par fours to follow.

03:32 PM

We have a new leader

Cam Smith has made a birdie two on the 8th to reach double digits under par. No surprise to see an Australian thrive in firm and fast conditions, and the short game test of the Old Course always looked up Smith's alley.

03:28 PM

Back to the golf and McIlroy...

He holed a par putt from some 10 or 12 feet on the 1st, which any golfer will tell you is a stressful but confidence-boosting way to start a round. He has launched a driver a long way down the 2nd which has run into the light rough on the left, but no problem. It looks like the wind has switched back to the prevailing direction, so holes 13 to 17 will be hurting and from the left later. That certainly gives them more teeth.

03:25 PM

Tiger speaking post-round

My two day's play was I made my share of mistakes and struggled to get a feel for the greens, left a lot of putts short. Hit a couple of poor shots that ended up in poor spots, and just never got anything going. It was very emotional for me. I've been coming here since 1995. I think the next one comes around in 2030, so I think this felt like it might have been my last British Open here at St Andrews. I understand what Jack and Arnold have gone through in the past. Just the collective warmth from the fans, they understand what golf is about and what it takes to be an Open Champion.

03:22 PM

Tiger's tearful farewell

Tiger Woods of the U.S. acknowledges the fans as he walks on the 18th - Reuters

Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd as he crosses the Swilcan Bridge - Getty Images

Tiger Woods of the U.S. reacts on the 18th during the second round - Reuters

03:18 PM

Tiger's race is run

Once the cheers have died down Tiger plays a delicate chip to within six-foot of the hole.

His birdie putt sums up his round - the putt flirted with the hole but doesn't drop and he has to be content with a four.

He misses the cut on nine-over, a three-over round of 75. It definitely was not vintage Tiger but I defy anyone not to have had a vague lump in the throat has he walked down the famous fairway with something close to tears in his eyes.

Matt Fitzpatrick ends with a par to head into Saturday on six-under - a fine round that has got him right in the mix.

My round, too, has come to a close and I will now leave you with Telegraph Sport's very own Champion Golfer of the Year, Dan Zeqiri who will guide you through the rest of the day's play.

03:08 PM

There's no wave goodbye from Tiger on Swilcan Bridge

But his playing partners do let him walk ahead to take in the adulation of the huge crowd who, no matter how badly he plays, will always want to watch the all-time great. He looks emotional, rare for Tiger, as he takes in the applause.

03:05 PM

Rory's second round is underway

He drives his tee shot down the famous fairway and that's in a perfect position.

Here's a stat from Kyle Porter (@kyleportercbs)

Rory's major-winning starts.

65-66 (1st after 36)

67-75 (T5)

66-66 (1st)

66-67 (1st)

It's probably an overstatement to say the tournament hinges on what he does over the next 18 holes, but it's not much of one.

03:01 PM

One quick thing

Tiger's group is an hour quicker today than yesterday - the slow play of the first round was, as Fitzpatrick said, pitiful.

02:59 PM

Pars for Tiger and Fitzpatrick at 17

Both have decent looks at birdie on the infamous hole but both are forced to settle for fours - never a bad score on the Road Hole.

Tiger's birdie attempt is, like a few of his putts these first two days, short - never a good sign, but for him shocking.

The Big Beast stays at nine-over and Fitzpatrick stays at six-under.

02:56 PM

Great putt from Rahm at 16

It was a 15-footer for par and keeps him at three-under. Another bogey after his first at 15 wouldn't have been on the menu for the Spaniard. He's still in a decent position with two holes to go.

02:45 PM

It's a double for Tiger at 16

He two putts from six feet and moves to nine-over - ouch. That was all about the poor tee shot that ultimately left him with a brutal chip for his third.

If in search of good news then I can let you know that his playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick is now at six-under. He birdied the 16th and is six-under for his round. He says he's not a good links golfer - based on today many would disagree.

Tiger Woods - GETTY IMAGES

02:40 PM

The Americans are dominating the leaderboard

Seven (DJ, Scheffler, Cantlay, Young, Gooch, Burns and Theegala) of the top 10 are from Stateside.

02:38 PM

More trouble for Tiger

This time at the 16th. His approach, after a wayward tee shot, leaves him with a tricky chip over a deep bunker guarding the front of the green. He tries a huge flop shot that makes it over the hazard before the ball trickles back into it - arggghhhh...He gets it out and has a putt for bogey.

02:26 PM

Spieth went into the Coffin bunkers...

...on the 13th and, like most who end up in one of the three fairway hazards, dropped a shot. BUT the 2017 champion gets that shot immediately back at the par-five 14th - he's tied for 12th on five-under.

02:18 PM

Westy birdies the first

Lee Westwood has started in the perfect fashion - his approach at went over the flag and left him with a 10-footer for birdie - a chance he doesn't pass up. The Englishman is now at five-under.

02:13 PM

Tyrrell Hatton speaks...

On his round of 66...

"I am really happy with that - it was a slow start but got the momentum on six and happy with how it played out."

On his previous success at the Old Course...

"St Andrews is a very special palace - it has a certain feeling about it...I am looking forward to the weekend and hope I can continue to play good golf."

02:10 PM

Cameron Young back to seven-under

The first-round leader dropped a shot at the second - an errant drive meant his approach was short of the green and he was unable to get it up and down.

02:06 PM

Adam Scott speaks..

The Australian was four-over after six yesterday, but since then he's 11-under, thanks, in part, to the round of the day seven-under today...

"I was much more solid today from the get-go and I manged to keep it going all day."

Adam Scott - GETTY IMAGES

02:03 PM

For umpteenth time today

A putt doesn't drop for Tiger - he leaves the 14th green with a par and stays at seven-over.

02:00 PM

Tiger's in Hell bunker

That sort of sums up his two days at St Andrews...

When he won on the Old Course in 2000 the Big Beast stayed out of every one of the 112 bunkers on the fabled links throughout the duration of the four days - truly remarkable. He's been in a few today and yesterday but he escapes the famous hazard on the par-five 14th with his third and even has a chance of a birdie.

01:51 PM

Cam Smith's best Open finish is T-20

Which, when you consider just how good his putting and iron-play are is strange. He's now three-under through three so far and at eight-under. The Mullett man, who struggled on links, has suddenly turned into Tom Watson...can he keep it up?

Cam Smith - REUTERS

01:42 PM

The overnight leader

Cameron Young starts with par at the first, to keep him on eight-under. He did have a 16ft chance of birdie with the unusual pin position at the front of the green but couldn't drain his first effort. He remains on eight-under.

T'other Cameron, Smith, follows his birdie at the first with another at the second and is bombing up to seven-under.

01:38 PM

Why has this year's Open been cursed by slow play?

There are some mitigating factors, but not as many as the professional slow coaches claim, writes Tom Morgan:

Play is inevitably slowed down by seven shared greens, with only the first, ninth, 17th and 18th holes having their own individual greens. Many of the par-fours are driveable off the tee for longer hitters, leading to players waiting for long periods at multiple points during their rounds.

You can read his full report here.

01:30 PM

Smith starts with a bang

Cameron Smith has rattled in a 50-foot birdie putt at the first after yesterday's 67 to climb to six-under.

01:22 PM

Scheffler chips across the Valley of Sin

And it's a beautifully played shot leaving him with a three-footer for birdie and a share of second at eight-under. He, obviously, nails the putt and the world No 1 is right up there at the halfway stage.

Also very much part of the conversation is Tyrrell Hatton - there hasn't been an English winner of the Claret Jug since Sir NF (Nick Faldo, in case you were wondering...) in 1992. Hatton has been successful on the Old Course before and his birdie at the last also gets him to eight-under. That round of 66 has the sometimes-angry golfer smiling, thank goodness...

01:16 PM

No fireworks from Tiger on the back nine

But the Big Beast is level-par for his past five holes. All the damage was done yesterday and he can make plans for the weekend. He stays at seven-over.

01:08 PM

DJ takes sole lead

The American's eagle putt on 18 leaves him with a wee knee-knocker, but he makes no mistake and drains the six-footer for birdie. That's a five-under round of 67, moving him to nine-under.

He had a two-shot lead after 36 holes the home of golf in 2015 but weekend rounds of 75-75 scuppered any designs he had on the Claret Jug. He'll be hoping history doesn't repeat itself.

Playing partner Adam Scott nearly drains his long eagle attempt, but the birdie gets him to seven-under and a tie for third. The Australian former Masters champion has put a fine round together - seven-under, the best of the day so far.

Dustin Johnson at the 18th - PA

01:00 PM

Poulter is deadly from downtown

He's just fired another monster putt - this one at the third - he's back to four-under, having dropped a shot at the third. That will do his strokes-gained-putting stats no harm at all.

12:56 PM

DJ's drive at 18 just stays north of the Valley of Sin

A two putt will take him to nine-under and the sole lead.

Dustin Johnson - AFP

12:53 PM

DJ will have a great chance to take the sole lead at 18

He's just parred the infamous Road Hole, after a huge drive and regulation two-putt - the flag is on the front right of the green, so the Road Hole bunker shouldn't really be a factor today.

12:52 PM

Spieth and Rahm both birdie the ninth

Speith is now at five-under and Rahm at three-under - both moving in the right direction today, as with a lot of big names.

Meanwhile on the 16th Scheffler misses his chance to get to eight-under as his birdie attempt misses on the high side. Hatton also has to settle for a par and stays at seven-under.

12:44 PM

Scheffler has a sand-iron into the 16th

He plays a fine shot, and is a bit unlucky he couldn't get it to spin back closer to the pin. He'll have a 12-foot putt to join the leaders at eight-under.

Hatton is also on the dance floor and he'll have a putt to also get to eight-under.

12:35 PM

Cameron Young has company at the top of the leaderboard

And it's Dustin Johnson who joins his fellow American. DJ has birdied the 16th to get to eight-under.

Back in 2015 he dominated the first two rounds before the wind blew and his challenge fell away over the weekend. He'll hope history doesn't repeat itself this time.

Dustin Johnson at St Andrews - GETTY IMAGES

12:29 PM

Cantlay fires in his fourth birdie of the day

The world No 4 is putting together a fine round - he's posted his fourth birdie in just seven holes to get to six-under.

Some big names are now breathing down the neck of leader Cameron Young - who's been on top of the leaderboard for nearly 24 hours now...

12:24 PM

Poulter's putting well, again...and is booed, again...

He got booed again BUT this time he didn't nearly hook his tee shot into the town. Not only that but the Saudi rebel and social media star nails a 45-foot putt for birdie to move to four-under.

Ian Poulter - REUTERS

12:20 PM

Hatton is heating up

He knows, likes and has done well on the Old Course before and he taps in for birdie at the par-five 14th to get to seven-under.

Scheffler misses a short putt at the same hole and has to settle for par - he stays at seven-under.

12:13 PM

Birdie chance for Tiger

It's on the par-three eighth and it's a 25 footer that, as with several of his putts this morning, gave a good impression of a ball thinking about going in, but it stayed visible.

He won't make the cut - barring an unlikely miracle - but can he offer glimpses of his past brilliance on the back nine? Let's hope so.

He stays at seven-over.

12:07 PM

Talor Gooch's fine round is over

And the world No 40 end his 18 on seven-under, thanks to a birdie at the last. That's opening rounds of 68, 69 and he's second at the moment. You suspect he won't be second come the end of the day but he's in a good spot.

11:55 AM

Cantlay is often spoken about as a future major winner

And the American is three-under for the first five holes to move to five-under. The Big Names are certainly making their moves this morning.

11:52 AM

Scottie on a run

Since his opening bogey the world No 1 has moved from solid to spectacular. Scheffler's fired in three birdies in a row (from the 10th) and he's all by himself in second at seven-under. It's only his second Open and, having finished in the top 10 at Royal St George's last year, I think it's fair to say he's adjusted very well to seaside golf...

Scottie Scheffler - GETTY IMAGES

11:46 AM

Tiger bogeys the sixth

To drop to seven-over, and the chances of him making the cut are gossamer thin now. The five was always likely once he found the pot bunker off the tee, he was forced to chip out and his approach left him with a monster putt for par.

11:44 AM

Sergio Garcia is happy and he's not even on the LIV tour!

That's because the sometimes-stroppy Spaniard is seven-under for his round to move him to four-under for the tournament. He came within a whisker of winning the Claret Jug in 2007, ultimately blaming the 'golfing gods' for his defeat to Harrington in the play-off at Carnoustie. But can Sergio be smiling come Sunday?

11:39 AM

Troubled Tiger

Tiger Woods - GETTY IMAGES

Tiger Woods - SHUTTERSTOCK

Tiger Woods - SHUTTERSTOCK

11:36 AM

David Howell on Sky comms

Is commenting on Tiger's movement saying his ankle isn't moving as it should be and that he looks stiff and troubled. Howeller speaks for all of us when he says 'it's not good to see.'

11:35 AM

Problems for Padriag

Harrington has double-bogeyed the sixth - missing a two-foot putt for bogey - and is now at one-over having dropped four shots in the past three holes.

11:30 AM

Tiger looks to be in serious discomfort

His tee shot at the sixth finds one of the pot bunkers and he's limping as he leaves the tee box.

11:26 AM

Another chance goes begging for Tiger

His birdie attempt at five flirts with the hole but stays at ground level - 10 years ago you'd have bet your house that he'd sink that. He stays at six-under.

Fitzpatrick also pars the fifth to remain at two-under.

Tiger Woods - SHUTTERSTOCK

11:22 AM

Tiger's second to the par-five fifth

Is fired to right by the pin - unfortunately it's the flag for the 13th on the green it shares with the fifth. He has a 130-foot putt for eagle, but he leaves his attempt well short (not for the first time) and he now has an eight-footer for birdie.

11:19 AM

The Big Names are making their moves

As well as DJ and Scott getting in red figures for the day Scottie Scheffler has also moved to five-under. The world No 1 bogeyed the first, but is two-under through nine since and in a strong position halfway through the second round.

11:16 AM

Talor Gooch is quietly going about his business

Goochie is three-under for the day and is second by himself on seven-under.

11:11 AM

Hatton is on the march

He's four-under for his past five holes. The angry Englishman is now at six-under, in a tie for second. He's won on the famous course before, although with different conditions and only two rounds, at the Dunhill Links. There hasn't been an English winner of The Open since Nick Faldo in 1992, is the duck to break this year?

Meanwhile, Adam Scott is also hot at the moment - the Australia moves to five-under (five-under for the round though 11).

Tyrrell Hatton - REUTERS

11:04 AM

Fitzpatrick is now at two-under

While Tiger bogeyed the fourth the US Open champion birdies and he's moving in the right direction.

11:02 AM

Tiger has a tough two-putt at the fourth

His approach was just shy of the green leaving him a long two-putt over a mound (one of the zillions on the Old Course). The touch is still there as he lags his first putt well - but he ultimately walks off the green with a bogey. The short (three foot or so) par putt lips out and he's now back to six-over - he cannot afford those...

10:57 AM

DJ moves to six-under

Back-to-back birdies at nine and 10 mean that the Saudi rebel is now tied for second spot alongside Rory and Talor Gooch, who is two-under for his round though 13.

Dustin Johnson - AP

10:44 AM

Birdie for Tiger!

That's what they came to see - the 40 or so footer (distance isn't my forte, apols...) looked in from halfway and that's what he needs. He's back to five-over...can he use this momentum to launch another famous round?

10:43 AM

DJ out in one-under

He birdies the driveable ninth to get to five-under, lurking nicely.

Elsewhere, Tyrrell Hatton is at four-under after birdies and six and seven - the angry golfer doesn't look too pleased on the eighth as he leaves a birdie putt short.

10:40 AM

Half chance for Tiger at the third

Tiger has 100 yards left into the green - he hit it as hard as he could to get a lot of spin, but he flies it too long and he'll have a 40-footer for birdie rather than something within 10 foot.

This is better from Tiger, though, he's giving himself chances and, so far, hasn't been fighting for par as he was yesterday.

10:38 AM

Birdies for Rahm and Spieth at the second

Just the start they would have wanted.

The pair both fired their approaches to within six foot - the American to within one foot. And they made no mistake.

Rahm is two-under through two to move to one-under, and the 2017 champion is now at two-under.

The rain is certainly helping - that pin position, just above a bowl, would be tricky if it wasn't for the damp conditions.

Jon Rahm - AP

10:29 AM

The putts aren't dropping for Tiger

He has a decent look at birdie at the second - his approach leaving him with a 15 or so footer to get to five-over. It misses on the low side and a half-decent chance goes begging. He stays at six-over.

Matt Fitzpatrick, on the same hole, gets to one-under with a 20-foot birdie.

10:26 AM

Rahm back to level-par

The Spaniard's approach looked as though it might spin back into the burn but it stayed up and left him with a seven-footer which he drains.

10:20 AM

Harrington with back-to-back birdies

The twice Open champion is hot right now - he's now at five-under and if any veteran can be in contention come Sunday afternoon it's him.

10:17 AM

The group of Spieth, Rahm and Varner

Are all on the first green in two.

Rahm is one-over at the moment - you suspect he's had his worst round of the week already, but how many shots will be pick up today?

10:16 AM

Sergio Garcia has cracked a smile

That in itself is newsworthy (the stoppy Spaniard has often been known to be a moody fellow on the fairways...) but also newsworthy is that the former Masters champion is four-under for the front nine - he's just eagled the ninth to move to one-under for the tournament.

10:13 AM

No Swilcan Burn disaster for Tiger today

Woods' approach safely flies the famous hazard and he's got a 40-foot putt for birdie. He leaves the putt short but has no problems with the second putt and stays at six-over.

He left quite a few putts short yesterday as well - if he's to produce something special today he'll need to be more aggressive with the flat stick.

Playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick has a good look at birdie - his ball flirting with the left edge of the cup before refusing to drop. He stays at level-par.

Tiger Woods is wrapped up this morning - REUTERS

10:06 AM

Harrington with the ideal start!

The 2007 and 2008 Open champion was three-under overnight. And the man in form on the Senior Tour has brought that confidence to St Andrews. He's birdied the first - his approach was stiffed to two feet of the tricky front pin - to get to four-under.

Harrington - REUTERS

10:00 AM

Tiger's second round is underway

The projected cut is level-par so he needs at least a six-under 66 to make the weekend.

One thing's for sure, Tiger will definitely think he can make the cut - the mental side still seems strong. But what will the body allow him to do today? The crowd will will him on, his opening tee shot is safely down the fairway and NOT, as far as I can tell, in a divot as it was yesterday.

09:55 AM

It's nearly Tiger time

The Big Beast is on the putting green doing what looks like, to this creaking body at least, some frightening stretches.

09:50 AM

Paul Casey is back to four-under

He started off like a train yesterday to get to four-under at the turn, but fell away on the back nine to end his round at one-under. Well, it's deja vu all over again as the Englishman has once again started well. He's just birdied the sixth - he's three-under through six - tasty. Can he keep it up?

09:39 AM

Look after your ball

The weather isn't horrific, but it's not calm either as this pic of Scheffler's caddie shielding his player's ball shows.

Shielding the ball - REUTERS

09:34 AM

Scheffler remains at three-under

The world No 1 hasn't picked up the shot he lost at the first - he's through four holes now. He's now on the fifth tee - the par five. The wind is favourable for the front nine today so Scottie has a chance to get back to four-under now.

His drive is long, perfect bringing it back down to the centre of the fairway.

09:30 AM

There was much discussion about what golfers were wearing yesterday

From Justin Thomas' dangerously tight trousers and lack of socks, to Barclay Brown's bucket hat, to Phil Mickelson's non-collared t-shirt, to a plethora of hoodies, sartorial style was a hot topic during round one.

So what are you allowed to wear and what is strictly forbidden wardrobe-wise at The Open?

Well, as far as I've been able to find out the only real item that is definitely not to be worn on the hallowed links is jeans...

"The wearing of jeans of any colour is not permitting whilst practising or competing during any stage of The Open."

The War on Jeans has begun at the R&A clubhouse...I am currently wearing a pair while blogging, in solidarity with the versatile fashion statement - rather jeans than JT's tight trousers...

The lower half of Justin Thomas' sartorial statement during the first round - GETTY IMAGES

09:19 AM

Marcus Armitage is out in 33

The likeable Englishman is three-under for the front nine and at four-under for the tournament - his is the best round out there at the moment. His best finish in a major is T53 - in this tournament last year - but he's looking very good to top that this year.

Marcus Armitage - GETTY IMAGES

09:07 AM

The wind looks as though it's picking up

It looks a wee bit chilly and the rain is still falling - still more mizzle than monsoon, but it's harder than it was earlier.

09:01 AM

Niemann comes a cropper at the second

He's a wonderful young talent but the Chilean found Cheape's bunker off the tee and it proved to be an expensive mistake. He had to chip out sideways before his approach found the front of the green. A poor first putt saw the ball go sideways over a mound rather than towards the hole and he ultimately walks off the hole with a double-bogey six to fall back to one-under.

Meanwhile, a hole ahead Dustin Johnson birdies to get back to four-under.

08:47 AM

A huge talking point so far has been about the slow play

Here's our golf correspondent, James Corrigan, on the problem.

There seems to be a lot of glib comments on social media - who would ever have thought it?! - regarding the pace of play here and the modern pros being essentially to blame. While the pros have been allowed by the Tours and governing bodies to proceed snail-like and be overly deliberate - there have been pathetically few penalties imposed over the years - the problem here is a complex issue involving…

1 - the vagaries of the Old Course and its shared greens and landing areas and the pinch points etc 2 - the failure of the powers-that-be to rein back the ball, sort out the distance issue, and then instead have to resort to brutal pin positions to protect the layout 3 - the firm conditions themselves. Here’s hoping the bit of rain we’ve had we help quicken it up today. The third and fourth rounds should be about 41/2 hours.

08:41 AM

Not only is Swilcan Burn in play with the approach at the first

It's also playing with golfers' minds on the green. Scheffler, as with DJ before him, hits a poor first putt leaving him with a tricky putt for par.

The burn may be a few yards beyond the pin, but you can see it putting back towards the flag and it's prompting a bit of hesitancy in a few putting strokes.

Scheffler, as with DJ, three putts on the opening hole and he drops back to three-under.

Playing partners Hatton and Niemann start with pars and stay at three-under and two-under respectively.

08:34 AM

Bogey for DJ at the first

It's early days but even though it's only at 357 yards today the first is playing over its par so far...one man adding to that stat is Dustin Johnson. He's an the back of the green in two but his first putt leaves him a tricky six-footer for par which breaks at the last minute and he drops back to three-under.

Leishman posts a double bogey after his visit to the Swilcan Burn, he's at six-over now and really struggling to make the cut now.

Dustin Johnson on the first, on the way to an opening bogey - REUTERS

08:28 AM

Scottie Scheffler is making it look easy at the moment

He's in the form of his life and world No 1 by some distance. As if to illustrate my point he effortlessly posted a four-under 68 yesterday, once again quietly going about his business. His second round is underway with an iron safely down the fairway.

Playing partners Joaquin Niemann (three-under )and Tyrell Hatton (two-under) also safely get their rounds started.

08:23 AM

The pin on the first...

...is only a few paces on the green, just beyond the famous/dreaded/historic (delete as applicable...) Swilcan Burn. That brings the water hazard into play and that's exactly what Mark Leishman has found out - the Aussie's approach finds the burn and that's just the start he didn't want having started the day on four-over...

08:21 AM

Goochie (not that one) is now at six-under

The world No 40 has birdied the third and joins Rory McIlroy in second place.

The greens are a bit damp and there is, perhaps, a chance to go low while the rain is around.

08:19 AM

The group of DJ, Adam Scott and Mark Leishman are on the first tee

It was good opening round for Saudi posterboy, Dustin Johnson, who fired a four-under 68, but the Australian pair have a bit of work to do. Scott is at level-par, with Leishman on four-over.

All three are away safely down the famous fairway.

08:15 AM

Talor Gooch joins the group at five-under

The American was one of the best of the late starters yesterday and he's clearly got enough Zs overnight as he's birdied the first to join Robert Dinwiddie and Cam Smith in joint third place.

08:00 AM

Si Woo Kim starts well

The South Korean has birdied the first to join the group on four-under.

07:56 AM

Channelling my inner Michael Fish

Yep, it's time for a weather report...

It's currently raining - more mizzle than monsoon - but the sun is set to make an appearance just before noon. The wind isn't set to blow stronger than 13 miles an hour, so once again the main defence the golf course will have are those tucked pins (and a look at today's flags suggests that once again they are tucked away...).

Spectators brave the early alarm calls and rain at St Andrews

07:50 AM

So what to make of Tiger's opening round?

'He can no longer walk across St Andrews rolling contours pain-free, or even bend over to pick up a tee peg without flinching. As such, he has come to terms with his casting as a ceremonial golfer.'

While we wait to see how he does in today's second round, it's clear that even his most fervent of fans will have to admit he'll never get back to anywhere remotely close to the great golfer he once was.

Here's Oliver Brown's take on that horror first round - Tiger Woods struggles on as Open romance collides with painful reality

Tiger Woods - AP

07:43 AM

'We're watching more golf than we ever have'

That's not what some golf nut said while in the galleries on the Old Course, rather those were the words of none other than defending champion Collin Morikawa.

The American was complaining about the pace of play at the home of golf, with some groups taking over six hours to get through their 18 holes.

It's something that every golfer hates and certainly wouldn't have helped Tiger Woods, standing around for all that time.

Here's what some of the players had to say about it.

READ: Matt Fitzpatrick brands Open pace of play 'a joke' with St Andrews rounds taking six hours

07:24 AM

Selected tee times

08:03 Sungjae Im (Kor), Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland

08:14 Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)

08:25 Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tyrrell Hatton

09:47 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Keith Mitchell

09:58 Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa

10:09 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Harold Varner III

12:09 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

12:31 Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama

12:53 John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

13:04 Cameron Smith (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power (Irl)

14:04 Stephen Dodd (Wal), JT Poston, Lee Westwood (Eng)

14:49 Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

15:10 Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland (Nor)

15:21 Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Tony Finau

07:18 AM

A reminder of how the Leaderboard looks

Playing his his first Open Cameron Young shot a stunning 64 to have a two-shot lead after 18 holes. But some big names are lurking just behind him.

Eight-under: Cameron Young

Six-under: Rory McIlroy

Five-under: Cam Smith, Robert Dinwidde

Four-under: Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Brad Kennedy, Lee Westwood, Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch, Kurt Kitayama, Barclay Brown (a)

07:11 AM

Tiger Woods up against it

For obvious reasons there was a lot of focus on Tiger Woods coming into this historic Open (for those saying ‘when isn’t there any focus on the Big Beast?’ fair point…). How would he fare having not played since pulling out during the the US PGA Championship? Could his injured leg cope with the exertion of a slow round on the mounds of the Old Course? Could his experience of two wins on the hallowed fairways of the ‘Old Lady’ of Fife trump his complete lack of competitive play?

Just 10 minutes after his 2.59 tee time the answers to all those questions were all but answered. Woods double-bogeyed the first, having found the Swilcan Burn, and while it was more than possible he could claw those early dropped shots back there was always more hope than expectation that that would happen.

He was four-over through four and while he was able to register birdies at the ninth, 10th and 14th he carded a six-over round of 78, for a spot way back in T-146th.

It was a downcast Woods who spoke to the press after the horror round.

"It feels like I didn't really hit it that bad. I did have bad speed on the greens, yes," Woods said. "But I ended up in bad spots. Or just had some weird things happen. And that's just the way it goes.”

He went on to once again reveal how important it was for him to tee it up at the home of golf this week.

"(It was) very, very meaningful," he said, "All things considered, where I've been, I was hoping I could play this event this year. And I am. I just didn't do a very good job of it.

"The crowd were absolutely fantastic," he said. "So supportive. They were very respectful and very appreciative of all of us out there today, which was great.”

It goes without saying that Woods needs to make up considerable ground if he is to avoid missing the halfway cut at the scene of two of his greatest triumphs, in 2000 and 2005.

"Looks like I'm going to have to shoot 66 tomorrow to have a chance," he said. "Guys did it today. And that's my responsibility tomorrow to go ahead and do it.”

On the evidence of the first round only his most fervent supporters will back him to do just that. But he is Tiger Woods and if anyone can plot their way round this famous course when up against it it is him. But if he is to make the weekend then, regardless of all his remarkable wins and records, it will be one of his most senscational achievements.

The Big Beast gets his second round underway at 9.58. Stay here to find out how he does and for all the action from the home of golf.