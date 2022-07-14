The Open 2022 live scoring and first round leaderboard as Rory McIlroy shines

American Cameron Young made his first round at the British Open a memorable one, carding an eight-under 64 on Thursday to hold the clubhouse lead two clear of Claret Jug favourite Rory McIlroy as the ‘Home of Golf’ rolled out the welcome mat.

There had been worries in the run up to the season’s final major that calm winds and firm, fast conditions would leave the venerable Old Course vulnerable to low scoring and that’s exactly what happened as the world’s best golfers attacked the defenceless layout.

But as the last groupings were finishing their rounds on a grinding first day on the Scottish links, it was clear not everyone was feeling at home.

Tiger Woods, twice a winner at St. Andrews, laboured to six-over with five to play. The 15-time major winner, who was made an honorary member of the Royal and Ancient on Wednesday, sat near the bottom of the leaderboard on the course he calls his all-time favourite.

Still chasing a maiden PGA Tour title, Young showed the “Grand Old Lady” no respect as he challenged the major championship record score of 62 set by Branden Grace at Royal Birkdale in 2017, returning a clean card sprinkled with eight birdies.

With two titles this season and top 10 finishes in all three majors including a runner-up result at the Masters, McIlroy arrived in St Andrews as the man to beat and a six-under 66 will have done nothing to convince anyone to switch their bets.

The Northern Irishman got his day off to a flying start, rolling in a 55-footer for birdie at the first.

He continued to build momentum by stringing together three straight birdies from the fifth before heading into turn, where he picked up three more and his only bogey of the day.

“Fantastic start,” gushed the four-time major winner. “Just sort of what you hope will happen when you’re starting off your week.

“I did everything that you’re supposed to do around St Andrews.

“I birdied the holes that are birdieable. I made pars at the holes where you’re sort of looking to make a par and didn’t really put myself out of position too much.”

Young, who last month had held a share of the first-round lead at the Memorial Tournament before finishing in a tie for 60th, will not feel like he has much breathing room with challengers lining up behind him.

Australian Cameron Smith, winner of golf’s unofficial fifth major the Players Championship, was in the clubhouse with a 67 and sits just three back.

Lurking four off the pace on 68 is a pack headlined by Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler, major winner Dustin Johnson, Norwegian young gun Viktor Hovland and British amateur Barclay Brown.

Leaderboard: -8: C Young;

-6: R McIlroy; -5: C Smith

-4: B Brown, K Kitayama, B Kennedy, R Dinwiddie, S Theegala, L Westwood, V Hovland, S Scheffler, T Gooch, D Johnson

Rory McIlroy reacts to opening round of 66

Tiger Woods off to tough start, playing alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa

Ian Poulter booed at the 1st hole

Justin Rose withdraws before first tee shot with back injury

That’s it from Indy Sport for the first round from St Andrews, it’s been a compelling day, if a rather slow and staggered Thursday with pace of play an issue. But as night descends on the Old Course, Cameron Young will sleep easy, he shoots 64 to sit eight-under and the American was just one stroke of Rory McIlroy’s record opening round for an Open Championship held at St Andrews, when the Northern Irishman struck a 63 in 2010. The 33-year-old is just two back in second though, with Cameron Smith one further adrift in third. There was immense woe for Tiger Woods on a course he has won twice previously, ending his day six-over with the damage done early, after coming through four in four-over. Tomorrow is about making the cut.

We’ll be back tomorrow for the second round giving you live scores and the live leaderboard, analysis and reaction, do check out the second-round tee times to pencil in who you’ll look out for on Friday and our first-round report as McIlroy details his “pride” at holding things together on the back nine.

Rory McIlroy surges into Open contention as Cameron Young leads

This is a desperately slow round of golf and heading north of six hours. It's frustrating for the players and it shows, Homa is in the Road Hole bunker, he's joined in the sand by Fitzpatrick. Late problems for this trio with Woods also in some bother.

The Open 2022: Jon Rahm suffers setback as Jordan Spieth battles

Rahm in trouble as he slides back to +1 after another bogey, but Spieth resists any pressure to take him out of the red numbers, he's -1 and showing terrific character on the wrong side of the draw.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Some momentum for Harold Varner III, it's a second birdie in three holes for the American, who is +1 in the group with Spieth (-1) and Rahm (E).

Homa has drifted to +1 now, Fitzpatrick hanging in at E.

Max Homa of the US plays off the 11th tee (AP)

A dream start for Ronan Mullarney, a front nine for the ages and he's -4.

A former R&A Foundation scholar has been on a tear after starting +1 through four.

(Getty Images)

The Open 2022: Tiger Woods misses golden chance for birdie

20:04 , Jack Rathborn

Tiger Woods is fighting! On the 12th he passes up a chance at birdie, it still matters deeply to him, you can see the annoyance.

But at +5 with just six holes remaining, Woods needs a late flurry of birdies to salvage any hopes of contending, or focus will switch to making the cut.

Fitzpatrick is back to E though, a solid day’s work so far, could he move into the red now in the final six holes?

The Open 2022: Woods remains at +5

19:56 , Jamie Braidwood

Tiger Woods demolishes the par-5 14th, bombing his drive over 400 yards down the fairway. It earns him a shot back, after a bogey at the previous hole.

Meanwhile, Louis Oosthuizen, the 2015 champion, moves into the red with back-to-back birdies.

The Open 2022: Padraig Harrington to -3

19:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Two-time Open champion Padraig Harrington moves inside the top 15 with a birdie at the par-5 14th.

Englishman Robert Dinwiddie is a shot further ahead and still has seven more holes to play this evening.

The Open 2022: Morikawa left watching as result of slow play

19:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Pace of play has become an issue at The Open, with some players taking up to six hours to complete their opening rounds at the Old Course today.

“I figured it would be slow, but I didn’t know it would be this slow,” said Collin Morikawa, winner at St George’s last year, after his opening level-par 72.

“We were waiting on groups at tees, waiting on fairways. Xander [Schauffele] and I talked about it, we’re watching more golf than we ever have.

“You stay in the fairway and you’re watching two other groups play golf.”

Collin Morikawa becomes a spectator as pace of play proves an issue at the Open

The Open 2022: Scheffler finishes on -4

19:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Scheffler taps in for his round of 68 - but the world number one has just seen a birdie slide away at the 18th. Still, he finishes with five straight pars and will be very happy with his start on the Old Course.

The Open 2022: Johnson closes with birdie to move to -4

19:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Dustin Johnson joins the big group of players on -4 with a birdie at the 18th - all down to the chip from the left side of the green, that.

Woods and Fitzpatrick both had opportunities at the 12th but it’s the Englishman who picks up birdie to get back to even par.

The Open 2022: McIlroy happy with start at 'fiddly' St Andrews

19:19 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy, after carding a -6 66 today: “Fantastic start, Just what you hope will happen when you’re starting off your week. I did everything that you’re supposed to do around St Andrews.

“I birdied the holes I should have and I made pars at the holes where you’re looking to make a par and move to the next tee, so overall really pleased.

“It’s another good start at a major, three in a row for me now, and I’m looking forward to the next few days. I need to go out tomorrow and back up what I just did today. I think that’s important to do.”

On conditions on the Old Course, McIlroy added: “It’s the fiddliest Open that I’ve played. Carnoustie was firm in 2018 but it wasn’t like this. I think as the tournament progresses, you’re going to get some funny bounces and it’s going to test your patience at times.

“Fiddly hasn’t really been my forte over the years, but I’m hopefully going to make it my forte this week.”

The Open 2022: Westwood hits back at Woods over LIV comments

19:06 , Jamie Braidwood

Lee Westwood hit back at Tiger Woods on Thursday as the ongoing LIV Golf furore cast a shadow over the start of the Open at St Andrews.

The European Ryder Cup veteran, who became one of the most high-profile defectors to the controversial Saudi-backed circuit last month, also criticised the media for “stoking up” arguments between people on both sides of an increasingly bitter row.

That came after Phil Mickelson, another star LIV signing, showed his frustration with reporters after being asked about his own situation.

Woods said earlier this week that players had “turned their back on what allowed them to get to this position” by signing up to play in LIV’s big-money events.

And those comments did not go down well with Westwood, who reacted following a round of 68 this afternoon:

Lee Westwood hits back at Tiger Woods as LIV Golf furore casts shadow over Open

The Open 2022: Jordan Spieth drops off the pace

18:52 , Jack Rathborn

Spieth drops a shot to fall to -1, joining Rahm.

Woods, Fitzpatrick and Homa continue to find difficulty late in the afternoon on the Old Course, battling the rough at the back of the 12th green.

The Open 2022: Morikawa bemoans pace of play

18:43 , Tom Kershaw

Collin Morikawa joked he became a spectator after his opening round of 72 which took almost six hours to complete.

“I figured it would be slow, but I didn’t know it would be this slow,” said the defending champion.

“We were waiting on groups at tees, waiting on fairways. Xander [Schauffele] and I talked about it, we’re watching more golf than we ever have.

“You stay in the fairway and you’re watching two other groups play golf.”

The Open 2022: Scheffler back to -4

18:32 , Tom Kershaw

Scottie Scheffler is back to -4 with a birdie at the par-5 14th that’s proving very profitable today.

He’s joined at that mark by Talor Gooch, who closes with a birdie of his own at 18 for a round of 68.

The Open 2022: Woods bogeys 11

18:26 , Tom Kershaw

Any hope of a fightback is halted in its tracks as Woods misses a short putt and bogeys the 11th.

It’s not the only bogey of significance. Johnson has just slipped back to -3 at the 15th while Spieth is now -1.

The Open 2022: Spieth in trouble at 10

18:20 , Tom Kershaw

Jordan Spieth is forced to take a penalty drop at 10 after his drive gets suspended in some bracken. He finds the green with his third shot but a bogey now beckons.

Rahm has a good chance to attack the flag but his approach comes up short of an uphill lie.

The Open 2022: Johnson moves to -4

18:13 , Tom Kershaw

Dustin Johnson is making a move up the leaderboard. The two-time major champion has birdied 11, 12 and 14 and is now -4.

The Open 2022: Woods makes another birdie

18:07 , Tom Kershaw

It’s nothing more than a tap-in birdie for Woods at 10 and he’s back to +4 now.

Spieth and Rahm both make par at 9 and stay at -2 and -1 respectively.

The Open 2022: Tiger Woods makes birdie to stop the rot

17:55 , Jack Rathborn

Birdie on 13 for Niemann, he's within five at -3, superb from the Chilean.

And a birdie for Homa, too, he's back to E at the turn.

And Tiger is back to +5, a birdie is greeted with a huge smile and wild cheers!

The Open 2022: Jon Rahm falls back after bogey on eight

17:47 , Jack Rathborn

That’s a tough one, Rahm misses the par putt as the ball refuses to turn.

He’s incredulous, he’ll be back at -1 now after eight.

The Open 2022: Tiger Woods falls further off the pace

17:42 , Jack Rathborn

It's a calamitous start for Tiger Woods, a double bogey now has him six over par.

Fitzpatrick misses a birdie opportunity on seven too, stays at +1.

The Open 2022: Dustin Johnson in the mix at St Andrews

17:23 , Jack Rathborn

Woods ticking along now but still +4, while Fitzpatrick and Homa stay at +1.

There’s not much inspiration in this group for now.

But DJ is now at -3, while Spieth and Rahm bolster their bids with birdies to sit at -2.

The Open 2022: Champion Collin Morikawa struggling for momentum

17:15 , Jack Rathborn

“Yeah. Today was kind of just a blur. Today was just hit some good drives and hit a bad second shot, hit some good second shots, hit a bad putt. Never got any momentum going.

“The only momentum I had was 9 and 10, and after that, it was just kind of like scrambling for pars, trying to make five to ten-footers. That’s stressful golf. Out here you can’t make it stressful in a major championship when guys are making some birdies and taking advantage of those holes that are fairly gettable today.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Open 2022: McIlroy and Schaffele on slow play

17:06 , Jack Rathborn

Schauffele: “I was not expecting it to wait on pretty much every hole on the back nine. I thought we handled those holes fairly well, considering the long wait there. But yeah, I guess when it’s firm and the ball’s rolling out to 400 yards, everyone’s going to wait.”

McIlroy: “It’s quite stop-start, but I think St Andrews is that way. There’s a lot of crisscrossing and waiting on other greens and waiting on greens to clear because the drivable par-4s.

“So I think, especially the first two days when it’s the full field, it’s to be expected. It is what it is. Thankfully it speeds up over the weekend and two balls, and it gets moving a little bit more.

“But I think playing this tournament, you expect it to be that way the first couple of days.”

The Open 2022: Spieth and Rahm miss birdie opportunities

16:54 , Jack Rathborn

Dustin Johnson grabs a third birdie of the day, now six back at two under, drained it from way out.

Spieth with an eagle putt, cosies it up to the hole on five, but he misses the birdie putt, the American is upset with that read.

And Rahm with a tricky five-footer of his own, it just never turns back right, it goes straight on and he has to move to the sixth also still one-under.

(EPA)

The Open 2022: Fitzpatrick and Woods miss birdie putts

16:44 , Jack Rathborn

Joaquin Niemann is one under, a lovely birdie on 10.

Now, Woods, eyeing up a birdie on five to chip away at his +4 hole.

It never turns, great weight, but it’s just a par.

Fitzpatrick unable to make it drop either, he stays one over.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Open 2022: Scheffler threatens to close in on lead as Tiger struggles

16:35 , Jack Rathborn

Jon Rahm with a bullet of a drive on five, fading it as it chases down the baked out fairway, he’s one-under through four.

Jordan Spieth, also one-under, released his right hand as he hits driver, but a similar result to Rahm as it finds the short stuff.

Tiger Woods, now four over through four, with a testing chip that runs way past the pin on five.

And Scottie Scheffler is agonisingly short and right of the hole for his birdie putt on 10, he stays at four-under.

The Open 2022: Rory McIlroy on club changes for St Andrews

16:25 , Jack Rathborn

“I’m using a lob wedge with less bounce than I usually do, I could do with using even less bounce.

“The fairways are so firm, the lies are so bare. If I hit a full lob wedge, I could’ve thinned the thing into the middle of the town. Up at the top of a major championship and you’re worried about

“Also a two iron instead of a five wood, I hit that a fair bit, that’s a good club this week.”

(PA)

The Open 2022: Rory McIlroy reacts to opening round

16:20 , Jack Rathborn

“More rough, I’ve never hit driver on 16, but it’s in play. The conditions, it’s playing so short, it’s still tricky, there’s an eight-under, it’s not as if everybody is shooting lights out.

“It’s not very easy out there, the pin positions, they’ll hide them and make it hard to get close to some of them. The first, over the burn, over the slope on two, the right ridge on three, way back on four. I’ll expect them to keep doing it.”

(REUTERS)

The Open 2022: Scheffler rising up leaderboard

16:12 , Jack Rathborn

The world’s best player, Scottie Scheffler, is rising up the leaderboard right now.

He’s on the green at the 342-yard ninth hole, a great chance to move to four-under, and four behind early leader Young.

(Getty Images)

The Open 2022: Spieth grabs birdie to kick-start bid

16:03 , Jack Rathborn

Jordan Spieth is already dialled in on these greens, a sublime 30-footer at two gets him to one-under, Jon Rahm meanwhile is level.

The other star-studded group alongside McIlroy, Morikawa and Schauffele has also finished up. Victor Hovland is rolling nicely, he shoots 68 to sit four-under, while Shane Lowry and Justin Thomas post steady 72s.

(PA)

The Open 2022: Woods hanging in there after tough start

15:53 , Jack Rathborn

Tiger Woods +3 (3)

It’s not the ideal start, but Woods shows some resolve with a tricky bogey putt, still, it moves him back one more to three-over after just three.

(PA)

The Open 2022: McIlroy in the clubhouse on -6

15:38 , Tom Kershaw

A wonderful eagle attempt stops just low of the hole and McIlroy is in the clubhouse at -6. That’s a fabulous round and he’s just two shots back of our leader, Cameron Young.

The Open 2022: McIlroy drives 18th green

15:33 , Tom Kershaw

McIlroy finds the left edge of the 18th green with a long iron and a two-putt birdie is certainly on the cards now.

Back at the 7th, Scheffler has a short putt for birdie that would see the world No 1 move to -4. He’s barely put a foot wrong so far.

The Open 2022: Rahm gets underway

15:29 , Tom Kershaw

Jon Rahm is among the last players out this afternoon, playing alongside Jordan Spieth and Harold Varner III. All three have just parred the first hole.

The Open 2022: McIlroy saves par at 17

15:26 , Tom Kershaw

McIlroy makes a gutsy par save at the 17th and will fancy a birdie at the last that would leave him just two shots off the lead. The short closing par-4 has been the easiest hole of this opening round so far, with an average of just 3.54 shots per player.

Elsewhere, Paul Casey is on a charge. The Englishman, who recently joined LIV Golf but has been sidelined with a back injury, has birdied four of the first eight holes.

The Open 2022: Woods starts with a double

15:19 , Tom Kershaw

It’s nothing short of a disaster for Woods at the first after getting mightily unlucky and finding that divot. He can’t get up and down after taking a penalty drop and that’s a double bogey. Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa both make pars.

The Open 2022: Woods in the water at 1

15:11 , Tom Kershaw

Woods got an awful break at the first, with his drive finding a divot. He does his best to dig it out but gets a load of dirt blown in his face and recovers his vision just in time to see his approach tumble into the Swilcan Burn!

The Open 2022: Scheffler at -3

15:07 , Jamie Braidwood

You can now say that Scottie Scheffler is now on fire. His third birdie in a row moves the Masters champion to -3.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, scrambles up and down for par at the 16th after tucking a tricky chip next to the pin.

The Open 2022: Tiger Woods underway

15:02 , Jamie Braidwood

That has to be the loudest cheer of the day as the two-time Open champion punches an iron into position on the fairway.

Woods is joined by golf’s latest major champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, who has rather pulled a wood quite a way left on the wide fairway.

The American Max Homa completes the group.

The Open 2022: Tiger Woods to tee off

14:59 , Jamie Braidwood

A special moment coming up, as Tiger Woods returns to his home and opens his round at St Andrews.

Before the start of the Open, Jack Rathborn looked at why Woods’ return has given the sport a much-needed boost.

The Open and Tiger Woods’s return give golf timely shot of purity

The Open 2022: Els tumbles out of contention

14:52 , Tom Kershaw

Things have taken a turn for the worse for Ernie Els, who makes a bogey at 16 and then a double at the Road Hole.

The South African has fallen back to -2 but he’ll have a good chance for a birdie at the last after finding the edge of the green with his drive.

The Open 2022: Schauffele at -4

14:44 , Tom Kershaw

Xander Schauffele also birdied the par-5 14th and the American, coming off a victory at the Scottish Open last week, is certainly in contention again at -4.

The Open 2022: McIlroy back to -5

14:37 , Tom Kershaw

McIlroy bombed a huge drive some 380 yards at the par-5 14th and, although his approach ran over the back of the green, he got up and down comfortably for a birdie to move back to -5.

Watch out for Scottie Scheffler. The world No 1 is now two under through his opening four holes.

The Open 2022: Westwood birdies the last

14:27 , Tom Kershaw

Lee Westwood birdies the last to get in the clubhouse at -4. That’s a great round from the Englishman.

Unfortunately, it’s a bogey for Ernie Els at the 16th, meaning the South African is now also -4.

The wind is picking up a bit now and it could be trickier conditions for the late starters. Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa are off at 2.59pm.

The Open 2022: Scheffler gets into the red

14:19 , Tom Kershaw

There’s a first birdie of the day for Scottie Scheffler at the short third to get into the red. He’s playing alongside Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton.

Marc Leishman has made a bright start with two birdies in his opening three holes, as has LIV rebel Talor Gooch, who is -3 through six holes.

The Open 2022: McIlroy drops a shot

14:11 , Tom Kershaw

It’s a great effort to save par but McIlroy has to settle for a tap-in bogey and he’s now back to -4.

A big cheer goes up on 18 as Danny Willett holes a long eagle putt. That’s a round of 69 for the former Masters champion.

He’s now joined at that mark by fellow Englishman Lee Westwood after the 49-year-old dropped a shot at the 17th.

The Open 2022: McIlroy in trouble at 13

14:03 , Tom Kershaw

McIlroy’s drive at the 13th strays into the right rough and his approach rolls down the bank and leaves a very tricky flop over the bunker off a tight lie. The result isn’t good. The ball hits the top of the downslope and runs miles past the hole. That’ll be a bogey at best.

Elsewhere, the world No 1, Scottie Scheffler, has started with a pair of pars.

Justin Thomas and Viktor Hovland are both at -2.

The Open 2022: Mickelson on Woods criticism

13:53 , Tom Kershaw

After finishing off a round of even par, Phil Mickelson was asked about Tiger Woods’ condemnation of LIV Golf.

“I certainly respect his opinion,” Mickelson said. “I have a lot of respect for him. I respect his opinion. I think everybody’s going to have strong emotions and opinions about it, and I certainly respect his.”

The Open 2022: McIlroy moves to -5

13:47 , Tom Kershaw

After driving the green at 12, McIlory’s eagle putt rattles the flagstick and lips out. It’s still a tap-in for birdie, though, and he’s now just three shots off the lead.

One shot further back is Lee Westwood, who birdied 14 and 15 to move to -4.

The Open 2022: Young sets clubhouse lead

13:39 , Tom Kershaw

Cameron Young sinks his birdie putt at the 18th to complete a fantastic, blemish-free round of 64. That sets the clubhouse lead at -8, three shots clear of Cameron Smith.

The Open 2022: Scheffler underway!

13:32 , Jack Rathborn

The world’s No1 is out! Scottie Scheffler with a stinger on one.

While his playing partners Niemann and Hatton blast a couple of irons out onto the iconic wide fairway.

Dustin Johnson birdies the first, great start!

The leader, Young, is onto the green and through it at 18. He’ll be confident of birdie and a sizzling round of 64.

McIlroy leaning into one on 12, drives it, on the lower bank. A great chance to get to -5.

The Open 2022: Ernie to within two!

13:23 , Jack Rathborn

Els -5 (12)

Ernie Els enjoying a superb start and is within two of the lead.

Young tidies up on 17 and goes to 18 -7 and clear by two.

Finau drains a long birdie putt to get back to E.

13:14 , Jack Rathborn

Zalatoris’ eagle putt on nine drifts by, he’ll settle for birdie though and a move back to +1.

Finau can’t make the eagle either, but the American joins Zalatoris at +1 after birdie.

Thomas’ second on 10 from the rough left of the fairway, cosied up to about 15 feet for birdie.

(Getty Images)

The Open 2022: Koepka off to slow start at Old Course

13:09 , Jack Rathborn

Koepka +1 (73)

That’s not the way to finish, Brooks on the green for one, takes three more to get it in the hole, lipping out a short one. He looks disgusted. Time to regroup for tomorrow.

McIlroy, -4, fizzes an iron to within 10 feet on 11, a birdie look coming up.

(Getty Images)

The Open 2022: Smith takes clubhouse lead

13:03 , Jack Rathborn

Smith -5 (67)

Just effortless golf from Cam Smith, the Aussie cosies up his eagle putt and converts and tidy birdie to get up to -5, a fine day’s work.

Young, the outright leader, curls his birdie putt left on 16, he’ll stay at -7, but in prime position to seize the clubhouse lead soon enough.

The Open 2022: Thomas on the move

13:00 , Jack Rathborn

Thomas -2 (9)

Cam Smith, -4, crushes his drive on 18, it races to the back of the green and curls back around to about 20 feet for eagle.

(REUTERS)

The Open 2022: Majestic from Zalatoris

12:57 , Jack Rathborn

Zalatoris +2 (8)

Will Zalatoris looking to turn around a tough day and that’s a start: he’s driven the green on nine and is within about eight feet, a chance to jump back to level.

Tony Finau, also +2, joins Zalatoris within eight feet of the pin, both men looking for newfound momentum heading to the back nine.

Meanwhile, McIlroy’s birdie on 10 comes up just short, a tap-in to stay at -4.

(REUTERS)

The Open 2022: Koepka set to end frustrating day on high

12:54 , Jack Rathborn

Koepka +1 (17)

It’s been a tricky day for Brooks Koepka, still not 100 percent healthy, but he bashes one down the 18th and skips it up onto the green, a chance to get in at E.

McIlroy, on 10, tosses one up high, pitched short and it just dies, he’s a little disappointed with that.

The Open 2022: DeChambeau in the mix after finishing first round

12:52 , Jack Rathborn

Young -7 (15)

Young burns the edge of the hole on 15, while DeChaambeau makes birdie at the last to card a first round of 69, at -3 he’s in good shape.

(Getty Images)

12:47 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy -4 (9)

The 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson is underway, he finds the fairway with an iron on one. Justin Thomas, ticking over nicely at -1, has just driven the green on nine.

The leader, Young, with a sublime approach to 17, he’s -7 and now has about 10 feet to move to -8.

Ernie rolling back the years!

12:44 , Luke Baker

Ernie Els -4 (11)

Ernie Else won the Open in 2002 and 2012. You don’t need me to tell you it’s now 2022... Anyone sense a pattern?

Fair to say it would be the most remarkable Open triumph in history if he claimed a third but he’s off to a flyer. Stunning shot into the par-3 11th green leaves him a nice uphill look at birdie.

Rolls it in for a fifth of the round, to go with one bogey, and he moves into a tie for second at -4. The Big Easy making it look so!

McIlroy gives himself birdie chance

12:38 , Luke Baker

Collin Morikawa makes birdie at the 9th thanks to a glorious pitch. Back to level-par.

Playing partner McIlroy opts to putt the 150 feet or so rather than pitch. Doesn’t really hit it hard enough but it does ok. Probably 15 feet left for a birdie - a decent look upcoming.

Young misses out on birdie

12:34 , Luke Baker

Cameron Young -7 (14)

A fabulous approach into the par-five 14th green by our leader Cameron Young and gives himself a legitimate look at eagle. Comes up a bit short with the putt, never really had a chance, but should still be a birdie.

NO! The first bad miss for Young as he misreads the putt and it slips left of the hole. A real chance to go to -8 missed there.

McIlroy targeting birdie at the 9th

12:27 , Luke Baker

One eagle and 28 birdies at the 9th so far today. McIlroy will fancy his chances of at least matching the latter. 342 yards, driveable par four.

His tee shot is a little right, over towards the 10th tee but not a bad leave. Plenty of green to work with for the up-and-down birdie.

Kitayama and Poulter in the clubhouse

12:24 , Luke Baker

A couple of the early starters finishing off their rounds and posting decent clubhouse targets.

Kurt Kitayama finds a birdie at the 18th, that’s his fourth of the round, and means he cards a 68 for -4, which is the same as amateur Barclay Brown.

Meanwhile, Ian Poulter - booed at the 1st by the fans - ends with a -3 round of 69. Decent stuff by the Englishman with a monster eagle putt from 160 feet the round highlight

McIlroy par at the 8th

12:18 , Luke Baker

A par is a good score at the 8th and that’s what Rory McIlroy does. Safely on to the green with his tee shot, long birdie putt nicely cosied up to the hole and it’s a tap-in par. He’s at -4 heading into a couple of birdie chances at 9 and 10

Bad news for MacIntyre

12:17 , Luke Baker

Robert MacIntyre -2 (13)

Bob MacIntyre had got off to a great start but lets things slip at the 13th. He ends with a double-bogey 6 to fall back to -2.

You have to find the fairways around St Andrews and MacIntyre doesn’t. Into a fairway bunker and forced to come out sideways, he then found the green but three-putted. That’s how easily shots can go.

McIlroy moves to -4!

12:10 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy -4 (7)

Rory McIlroy’s putter is HOT at the moment. His 9-footer for birdie at the 7th never looks anywhere other than the heart of the hole and it’s duly sunk.

He climbs to -4, three shots behind Cameron Young - who saves par well at the 13th with a long two-putt. McIlroy has the tricky par-three 8th to navigate but then great bridie chances at the shorter 9th and 10th holes.

Big-name update

12:08 , Luke Baker

Let run you through how some familiar names are getting on in their rounds. Selected scores below - remember, Cameron Young leads the way at -7.

-3: Bryson De Chambeau (14), Ernie Els (9)

-2: Lee Westwood (10), Xander Schauffele (7)

-1: Patrick Reed (16), Justin Thomas (6), Viktor Hovland (6)

E: Phil Mickelson (17)

+1: Brooks Koepka (14), Tommy Fleetwood (13), Collin Morikawa (6), Will Zalatoris (5), Tony Finau (5)

+2: Shane Lowry (6)

VIDEO: McIlroy goes back-to-back

12:02 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Rory McIlroy went back to back with his birdies.

He actually has another great look at birdie at the 7th - perfectly-placed tee shot, lovely wedge into around 9 feet. That will be to go to -4...

🗣️ "The ideal start for the Northern Irishman."



Back-to-back Birdies for Rory McIlroy 👏 pic.twitter.com/MyaVBNGR6E — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) July 14, 2022

Young extends his lead

11:59 , Luke Baker

Cameron Young -7 (12)

Cameron Young is playing lights-out golf at the moment. Every hole he seems to have a birdie look. Same again at the par-four 12th as he drives over the back of the green, pitches on and rolls in his birdie. Textbook. He’s now at -7! Still has six holes to play as well. Is the major record 62 in danger...?

A couple of men also move to -3 as Danny Willett and Dylan Frittelli both holes putts at the 10th and 4th respectively to join that ever-growing group. Great start for Frittelli in particular.

McIlroy goes back to back on birdies!

11:53 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy -3 (6)

McIlroy’s birdie putt may be about six or seven feet away but it’s a tricky one down the hill with a touch of movement from right to left. Gently set on its way and into the heart of the hole though!

Rory goes to -3 - three birdies through his first six holes. Sublime.

He’s not the only Brit going well as Bob MacIntyre finds another birdie at the 12th and he’s now at -4! The Scot is flying

Kim moves one back

11:49 , Luke Baker

Kim Joo-hyung -5 (15)

Kim Joo-hyung has been quietly going about his business since moving to -4 at the turn. Five straight pars for the Korean star but now he’s found a birdie!

Just in front of the bunker at the 15th, slightly off the green but it’s a slow putt from left to right and he guides it into the hole. One back from the lead.

McIlroy goes pin-hunting

11:44 , Luke Baker

The flag at the 6th is front left, tucked away slightly but after his booming drive, Rory McIlroy goes hunting for it.

And he finds it! Lovely flight on his wedge, skips back and leaves him around six feet for a birdie to move to -3. Rory’s rolling this morning, folks

McIlroy tidies up his birdie

11:37 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy -2 (6)

McIlroy finishes off nicely at the 5th - slotted in from a few feet to move to -2. He’s looking good so far. Crunches a drive down the 6th fairway for good measure as well.

Young goes to -6

11:32 , Luke Baker

Cameron Young -6 (11)

Cameron Young does indeed sink his birdie putt at the 11th after that stunning tee shot and he now has a two-shot lead at -6. This is turning into a spectacular round.

VIDEO: McIlroy’s unlucky bounce

11:31 , Luke Baker

A thumping drive straight down the middle of the fairway by Rory McIlroy at the par-five 5th hole, although his ball clanks off an object in the middle. His second shot runs up and stops just short of the green but a gorgeous chip now gives him a great look at birdie.

Leaderboard update

11:28 , Luke Baker

Here’s how we currently look at the top. Cameron Young has another birdie look at 11 after a nice tee short into the par-3. He would move to -6 if he can hole it.

Leaderboard:

-5: C Young;

-4: B Brown (a) (F), J Kim, C Smith, B Kennedy;

-3: M Lee (F), K Kitayama, B DeChambeau, R MacIntyre, B Horschel;

A tale of two Camerons

11:25 , Luke Baker

Cameron Young -5 (10); Cameron Smith -4 (12)

The two Camerons towards the top of the leaderboard have contrasting success with birdie putts in quick succession. Cameron Young is agonisingly close to moving to -6 as he plays the 10th beautifully but his 10-footer shaves the edge. Just a par to stay at -5.

Cameron Young bounces back in style from his dropped shot at 11 by immediately getting it back at 12. He’s on -4, just one stroke back from his fellow Cam.

Bryson thumping away

11:22 , Luke Baker

Bryson DeChambeau -3 (12)

Length-wise, St Andrews is a course that can be overpowered but the firm fairways, undulating surfaces and hidden pins mean it’s not as simple as that.

Bryson DeChambeau is a man who loves to overpower courses and although he made a bogey on the 2nd, he’s been on fire ever since. Birdies at 5, 6 and 7 have now been added to at 12 where he drove the green and hot close enough with his eagle attempt to tap in for birdie.

Robert MacIntyre, Scotland’s great hope this week, also finds another birdie to join Bryson at -3, sinking one at 10.

Lowry having a disaster

11:18 , Luke Baker

Shane Lowry +3 (4)

Shane Lowry was fancied by many this week but he’s had a dismal start. Truly dismal in fact.

The 2nd hole saw him take a double-bogey 6 after going way right with his tee shot and then needing a drop, while he also bogeyed 4 after finding a greenside bunker and failing to get up and down. Jamie Donaldson at +5 is currently the only man on the course with a worse score than Lowry...

The 4th hole also provides problems for Viktor Hovland as he’s forced to come out sideways from a bunker but escapes with bogey and is still at -1 after his earlier two birdies. He’ll take that.

VIDEO: Barclay Brown’s birdie at 17

11:14 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Barclay Brown moved to -4, which the amateur eventually turned into a round of 68. He’s the clubhouse leader

'Oh my goodness' 😲



The hole is like a bucket for Barclay Brown at the 17th 🪣#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/pit5Ar0Wnp — The Open (@TheOpen) July 14, 2022

Barclay Brown - 68

11:12 , Luke Baker

Ah, that’s a shame for Barclay Brown. The long, cross-green eagle putt on 18 leaves him with about 10 feet for birdie and a round of 67... But it misses! It’s a par and a brilliant round of 68 but could have been even better at the end.

The 21-year-old removes his bucket hat and shakes his partner’s hands. Good stuff from Brown. Clubhouse lead at -4 but one stroke behind Cameron Young.

Smith drops one

11:08 , Luke Baker

Cameron Smith -3 (11)

As one Cameron surges, another falters. Cam Smith flies the back of the 11th green and he has no green to work with for a pitch. Actually does a great job to pitch it up within 15 feet or so.

Good par putt as well, it flirts with the left edge but slips by. A shot gone as he goes back to -3. There’s no future long at 11.

Young goes into solo lead

11:07 , Luke Baker

Cameron Young -5 (9)

Barclay Brown was co-leader of the Open but Cameron Young ensures that doesn’t last long! The American has had an unbelievable front 9 and finishes it off in style.

A fifth birdie of the day comes for Young as he sticks a wedge within a couple of feet for a tap-in. Superb stuff. He’s gone out in 31...

Barclay Brown joins the leaders

11:03 , Luke Baker

Barclay Brown -4 (17)

Could we have an amateur leading the Open at the end of Day 1?

The 21-year-old Barclay Brown is currently in the co-lead as he holes a lengthy birdie at the 17th. And now he’s driven the 18th green with his 3-wood... No real chance of eagle but could be a birdie to get into the clubhouse with a 67...

McIlroy makes par

11:01 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy -1 (4)

Well-holed par putt for McIlroy at the 4th and he stays at -1. Good start from Rory.

Min Woo Lee cards a 69

11:00 , Luke Baker

The first group out on the course this morning have finished up. Around 4hrs 20 mins for the round.

Min Woo Lee has a look at birdie on the final green but his putt slips by, so it’s a par and a round of 69. That’s the clubhouse lead at this stage.

Paul Lawrie, who hit the first shot of the championship this morning, makes and EAGLE as his drive bounds on to the green and leaves him a relatively simple putt up the hill. Great finish to his round and it’s a round of 74 - +2 for the championship

Birdie round-up

10:57 , Luke Baker

Let’s have a quick whizz round some birdies on the Old Course in the past few minutes.

Billy Horschel makes one at 7 to climb to -3, while Kurt Kitayama does likewise at 12 to reach the same score. Back towards the start of the course, Viktor Hovland has made birdies at the 1st and 3rd, so he is at -2. Great start from the Norwegian star

Smith moves into co-lead

10:54 , Luke Baker

Cameron Smith -4 (10)

Cameron Smith showing why he’s being tipped by so many people this week. We mentioned his iron shot into the 10th and he hoovers up the 10-footer for birdie, Lovely putt to join Kim and Young at -4 at the top.

Lee drops out of lead

10:50 , Luke Baker

Min Woo Lee -3 (17)

Ah, that’s a shame for Min Woo Lee. Our co-leader would have been looking to get into the clubhouse with a 68 but drops a shot on the 17th. Misses a par-save putt and a bogey drops him to -3

McIlroy gets away with errant tee shot

10:48 , Luke Baker

Rory McIlroy on the 4th tee after safely making par at the 3rd. He leaks right with his tee shot and there’s trouble there... But it stops just short of the really deep rough, just before a pot bunker you definitely don’t want to be in and, actually, he’s got a decent line into the flag over on the left of the 4th green.

That’s worked out ok for him.

Smith with birdie chance at 10

10:44 , Luke Baker

Cameron Smith -3 (9)

We haven’t mentioned Cam Smith for a while but he is ticking along very nicely. Sitting at -3, no bogeys on the card and a gorgeous iron into the 10th green almost gets pin high. A 12-footer for birdie upcoming.

Meanwhile, Bob MacIntyre makes birdie at the 8th to move to -2. Good stuff from the scot, who has finished in the top ten at the previous two Opens

Zalatoris in trouble

10:42 , Luke Baker

Will Zalatoris E (1)

What has Will Zalatoris done here? Goes way, way, way left on the 2nd, that’s almost up against the wall and his route to the green has a hospitality building in the way.

Does well to flight it over that but no way he can hold the green from there and the ball races through the back. A tough up-and-down to save par upcoming.

McIlroy safely on to the 3rd green

10:40 , Luke Baker

A good links shot by McIlroy on the 3rd. He was 72 yards from the green, probably a bit further than he would have liked and with the wind blowing in from the left, he plays a pitch and run, keeping the ball low.

Rolls nicely on to the green and gives him an outside look at birdie but two putts should be guaranteed.

Ian Poulter gets rough reception at St Andrews as injury rules out Justin Rose

10:37 , Luke Baker

LIV Golf rebel Ian Poulter was booed on the first tee and Justin Rose pulled out with a back injury as the 150th Open Championship did not start well for Englishmen.

The 46-year-old Poulter was the first of the 24 players in the field who have signed up to the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway series to start at St Andrews on Thursday and he was greeted with some jeers.

He, at least, made the first tee. Rose pulled out just before his scheduled 8.14am tee time.

The 41-year-old had ended Wednesday’s practice round prematurely, leading to speculation he may have sustained a problem, and when he did not arrive for his scheduled slot Hoshino took his place alongside the Ryder Cup dream team pairing of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, the 2018 Open champion.

Rose tweeted: “On the 4th hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back. I’ve been getting around the clock treatment but it just doesn’t feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship.”

Ian Poulter gets rough reception at St Andrews as injury rules out Justin Rose

Par save from Lee

10:33 , Luke Baker

Min Woo Lee -4 (16)

Not a simple two-putt for Min Woo Lee but his first is decent, within about 6 feet or so and he sinks it from there. -4 with two to play - a pair of pars and he’ll be in the clubhouse with a 68.

