The Open 2019 tee times: First round start times for Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and more

The 148th rendition of The Open begins at the Royal Portrush in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Hometown favourite and 2011 champion, Darren Clarke, will hit the opening tee-shot at 6:35am, while Tiger Woods will be paired with Patrick Reed and Englishman Matt Wallace, in the 15-time major winner’s first outing since the US Open over a month ago.

Rory McIlroy heads into Portrush as the favourite, having broken the course record with a 61 while he was still just 15 years old. The Northern Irishman begins his quest alongside US Open champion Gary Woodland and Paul Casey.

Defending champion Francesco Molinari tees off alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott, while the game’s dominant force, Brooks Koepka, looks to make it five wins in 10 majors when he sets off alongside Shubhankar Sharma and Louis Oosthuizen.

Here are the first round tee times in full (BST):

0635 D Clarke, (a) J Sugrue, C Hoffman (USA)

0646 E Grillo (Arg), Sung Kang (Kor), (a) T Thurloway

0657 A Sullivan, C Bezuidenhout (Rsa), A Levy (Fra)

0708 C Kim (USA), Z Lombard (Rsa), (a) B Wu (USA)

0719 R Sterne (Rsa), R Langasque (Fra), (a) M Schmid (Ger)

0730 P Harrington, M Fitzpatrick, A Putnam (USA)

0741 B Watson (USA), E Pepperell, R Cabrera Bello (Esp)

0752 P Mickelson (USA), S Lowry, B Grace (Rsa)

0803 A Noren (Swe), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), S Locke

0814 W Simpson (USA), S Garcia (Esp), CT Pan (Tpe)

0825 R Palmer (USA), A Pavan (Ita), D Frittelli (Rsa)

0836 K Stanley (USA), R MacIntyre, A Johnston

0847 M Korhonen (Fin), O Wilson, (a) C Knipes

0903 I Poulter, Sunjae Im (Kor), K Aphibarnrat (Tha)

0914 H Stenson (Swe), X Schauffele (USA), G McDowell

0925 Li Haotong (Chn), R Knox, B Wiesberger (Aut)

0936 J Kokrak (USA), C Syme, A Connelly (Can)

0947 Z Johnson (USA), D Duval (USA), C Conners (Can)

0958 F Molinari (Ita), A Scott (Aus), B DeChambeau (USA)

1009 R McIlroy, P Casey, G Woodland (USA)

1020 H Matsuyama (Jpn), R Fowler (USA), Kevin Kisner (USA)

1031 J Furyk (USA), Si Woo Kim (Kor), J Walker (USA)

1042 L List (USA), A Bjork (Swe), P Waring

10:21am: Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

1053 S Imahara (Jpn), N Lashley (USA), B Hebert (Fra)

1104 M Horikawa (Jpn), C Shinkwin, G Porteous

1115 P Meesawat (Tha), M Baldwin, J Senior

1136 T Lehman (USA), J Niemann (Chl), M A Jimenez (Esp)

1147 Byeong Hun An (Kor), J Campillo (Esp), C Wood

1158 J Dahmen (USA), A Arnaus (Esp), D Papadatos (Aus)

1209 S Cink (USA), R Sabbatini (Svk), Innchoon Hwang (Kor)

1220 E Van Rooyen (Rsa), K Kitayama (USA), J McLeod (Aus)

1231 R Fox (NZ), S Norris (Rsa), Dongkyu Jang (Kor)

1242 T Hatton, K Mitchell (USA), T Pieters (Bel)

1253 T Fleetwood, J Thomas (USA), T Olesen (Den)

1304 B Koepka (USA), L Oosthuizen (Rsa), S Sharma (Ind)

1315 B Horschel (USA), J Janewattananond (Tha), A Wise (USA)

1326 J Spieth (USA), M Leishman (Aus), D Willett

1337 C Smith (Aus), A Hadwin (Can), D Lipsky (USA)

1348 P Lawrie, C Reavie (USA), J Harding (Rsa)

1404 (a) T Kanaya (Jpn), T Lewis, B Stone (Rsa)

1415 L Glover (USA), J Luiten (Ned), N Bertasio (Ita)

1426 E Els (Rsa), JB Holmes (USA), A Ancer (Mex)

1437 B Snedeker (USA), L Westwood, B Harman (USA)

1448 T Finau (USA), L Bjerregaard (Den), J Rose

1459 D Johnson (USA), J Day (Aus), K Bradley (USA)

1510 T Woods (USA), M Wallace, P Reed (USA)

1521 J Rahm (Esp), M Kuchar (USA), P Cantlay (USA)

1532 K Streelman (USA), D Redman (USA), R Rock

1543 A Otaegui (Esp), Y Ikeda (Jpn), I Benitez (Mex)

1554 P Kizzire (USA), Sang Hyun Park (Kor), Y Inamori (Jpn)

1605 Y Fujimoto (Jpn), Doyeob Mun (Kor), A Wilson

1616 G Charoenkul (Tha), Y Asaji (Jpn), A Turner