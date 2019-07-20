The Open 2019 round three: live score updates and leaderboard

Shane Lowry is good at golf - AP

7:25PM

JB Holmes is falling away a little

A birdie shot on the 16th is a little wide but he taps in for par and goes into the 17th on -9. Lowry sizes up his birdie putt now...

DOES IT! It's happening. Three ahead of second, six ahead of third! Lowry now on -15. He can shoot the course record today if this keeps going.

7:22PM

16th hole

Lowry has 232 yards to get close to the pin and holy hell he's almost put it in. The ball has stopped a little short but one putt should be enough for another birdie.

Koepka finishes on -9 with a birdie on the 18th. He's right in it - when the rain kicks in tomorrow anything could happen to the leaders.

7:17PM

Another birdie for Lowry

He's on fire. That's Lowry up to -14 now! The crowd are loving it too.

7:14PM

Lowry still on top

Lowry lands another peach on the 15th, getting a little backspin on the ball to make sure it doesn't run away down a hill with his lead.

Credit: AFP

Holmes is (obviously and still) on the same hole and nearly hits Lowry's ball, after taking a bounce off the hill.

Rose is furious with himself and takes his anger out on the sky by swinging his club at it. It's not the sky's fault he's shot left of the green though and it'll take some golf magic to get par.

7:11PM

Fleetwood's putt

Uphill for 12 feet of the journey, downhill for the rest. That's tricky. On the 16th hole, for birdie... and the tilt takes the ball away from the pin at the end. Decent effort.

7:04PM

Back to back bogeys for JB Holmes

He's down to -9 after one on the 14th. Serves him right for taking forever. Lowry rushes off to the next tee after sinking his par putt to stay in the lead.

Fleetwood also gets par to stay a shot behind Lowry.

7:01PM

Fleetwood rescues it

A brilliant chip onto the green sees the ball stop just a short putt away from a par.

Lowry is looking for a similar level of chip to get his third shot on the 14th next to the pin... and it's superb. A little bit more roll and that would have been birdie. In the zone.

6:59PM

Fleetwood just misses the green

The ball bounces on the edge but rolls down a hill on 15th to leave him with a pitch and putt.

Jordan Spieth has quietly been going about his business and has a fifth birdie for -7.

6:57PM

Lowry moving people around

Lowry's ball is in thick grass on the top of a little mound thing. He's got a heap of fans standing all around and is trying to work out where he can hit this one without putting it into a crowd of people. The shot he eventually takes is excellent and he should be able to rescue that hole for par when a six looked on.

6:49PM

Calling all golf fans

Announcement ��



Sunday tee times have been moved forward due to the adverse weather forecast. The first tee time will be at 7:32am with the leaders beginning their final round at 1.47pm #TheOpenpic.twitter.com/5SHjs3SACX



— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019

6:47PM

Big cheers for Tony

Tony Finau finishes with a birdie for -7 with a beautiful looking chipped shot from miles out, bouncing on the green and rolling in to the hole in front of the watching crowd.

6:44PM

YEEEEH BABY!

Some tool in the crowd at the 13th tee keeps yelling "YEH BABY!" whenever a golfer hits his tee shot. It's annoying for me watching on TV, let alone to the professional sportsman trying to carefully smack a tiny ball into a miles away hole.

6:39PM

Lowry on -13

The leader sinks that birdie putt and is out in front by a shot.

6:37PM

Rahm might be on for -9

He's flying and must wish he had another few holes to go. Instead he can putt for birdie on the 18th.

Meanwhile, Lowry has a chance for an eagle on the 12th. It's a par five and he's been sizing up the green for a good few minutes now. It's really well weighted but a little long. Birdie should be on.

6:33PM

Rickie Fowler reviews his day

Everything felt good, got my body moving well, hit a great shot [on 15th] but it was nice to hit my numbers, hit my lines. It was fairly windy early, not what it can be but compared to what it is now. I was expecting the breeze to hold up, it's pretty light right now, not moving the ball a lot. Nice little back nine. I'm going to have to go out tomorrow and attack and play well, regardless. We have a chance. I'll leave it all out there, nice to be swinging well and I made a few putts.

6:29PM

Jon Rahm in contention

Three birdies in four holes for Rahm and that's put him to -8!

6:20PM

Dustin Johnson finishes up

A slightly misjudged final putt of the day means he has to make another final putt to finish off his round. That bogey means he ends day three on -2.

6:17PM

Fleetwood an inch away from the lead

He has to settle for par as his birdie putt stops just beside the hole.

Lowry has a difficult shot to keep his lead in tact though. "Down, get down!" he orders as a shot out the rough lands a little over the green.

6:10PM

KAAAAAAAAAHHHHHH!

That's the sound of an eagle. Justin Rose sinks one on 12 to climb to fifth. Andrew Putnam, who I've not seen all day, finishes on -7.

Stenson is about to finish off with a birdie, meaning he's -6 with a round of 68.

6:07PM

Lowry for birdie

On the 10th... does it! Outright leader again! This guy is on fire and on -12. That comes from the beautiful second shot that clipped off the bank and rolled around.

6:01PM

Lowry has a chat with his caddy

"I don't want to be going too far left. If this comes out hot it'll miss the green. I just feel like if I hit it I'll go left."

And here comes the shot... it's brilliant. The ball does go left of the fairway but hits the perfect bounce off a bank and rolls around towards the pin. It's not going to land in the hole but that is so cool. There's a raised bank just left off the pin and it carries the ball exactly where Lowry wanted it.

5:58PM

Fleetwood has a chance to go top

Quite a difficult putt here (I mean... they're all hard) and Fleetwood sizes it up. You'd think this'll go close and be a totally fine par... but he makes it! His fourth birdie of the day and Fleetwood moves joint top with Lowry on -11.

5:54PM

Shane Lowry takes the lead

5:40PM

End of the front nine

No breeze at all as Lowry hits a tee shot straight down the middle onto green grass.

Westwood is close to a birdie but will settle for par... and makes it for a 33. Fleetwood has one of those tricky short putts to make for par and finishes the front nine in 33 too. Both on -10.

5:31PM

BIRDIE ALERT

Frittelli sinks a big one to move to -7! Love when the ball hits the pin and drops.

5:27PM

How the table looks

golf leaderboard

5:23PM

Westwood for a birdie on the eighth

Big putt... this would put him in the lead... and it's rolled over the lip! So close.

Holmes misses an easy birdie after that excellent rescue shot but taps home for par to stay on -10.

Fleetwood can take the lead with a similar putt to Westwood... but there's a little bit of the green that carries the ball wide of the hole and he'll have to settle for par.

Lowry stays on par, meaning we have four players on -10 at the moment.

5:20PM

JB Holmes out the bunker

A tough shot according to Dame Laura Davies but he's smashed it, in a non-literal sense, and given himself a chance of a birdie.

Lowry's putt up the hill isn't quite how he'd want it and there's a tricky next putt coming up.

5:13PM

Danny Willett finishing up

Bad miss for Willett, who could have ended on a birdie for the day but ends up getting this little putt wrong.

willett

A great round from the Englishman today though - he's -7.

5:11PM

Rickie Fowler moves to -7

Up to fifth place with his fifth birdie of the day on the 15th. All the fives.

Fleetwood is joint leader at -10 with a birdie on six.

5:10PM

Love that clink noise

Lowry puts his club through the ball off the tee and it makes the most satisfying noise in golf except for when the ball rolls into the hole and it sounds like someone is drinking it.

5:07PM

Updates

Lowry is -10 and going for a loooong birdie but doesn't make it. Should be fine for par but he looks unsure about it. A good bit of looking later and Lowry taps it in. Was easy all along.

Credit: AFP

We haven't heard anything from Fowler for a while but here is on the cameras now. Golfing away on -6, coming up to the 15th green.

Rose has a difficult putt to save par on the eight.... but has to accept a bogey this time.

4:58PM

Night and day

The difference in weather, specifically wind, means that players this morning were struggling to get level par all morning while now the likes of Holmes, Lowry and the rest are disappointed if they don't birdie most holes.

4:53PM

Finau climbs to -7

Justin Rose hits a long uphill putt to guarantee he also stays at -7 with par. Tyrrell Hatton gets back to back birdies to move to -6.

4:43PM

Woops

woops

Holmes has made a bit of mess of this one and will need a drop, unless he fancies going Happy Gilmore on it and finding his happy place first. No mistakes from Lowry on the same hole.

4:41PM

Birdie putt for Holmes

Just off.

Koepka is on the seventh and hits a great tee shot even though the commentator thinks he's goosed it. Westwood looks a little disappointed he hasn't made a birdie on the fifth.

4:38PM

Fleetwood smacks a drive up the fairway

And is relieved it doesn't pick up to much speed off a hill. The bunker was waiting to trap him there. His second shot is even better and is so close to the pin it can give it a high five on the way past. That would have been special.

As close as it gets! @TommyFleetwood1 putting on a chipping masterclass at 5 #TheOpen



Live coverage �� https://t.co/V5gkRJCUkCpic.twitter.com/EbYD7czWox



— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019

Lowry is close to joining the lead but a putt sits on the edge of the hole and needs a little tappy to go home.

4:30PM

WESTWOOD ON -10

Westwood is delighted as he gets a birdie on two, three and four to climb to the top alongside Holmes.

4:27PM

First birdie of the day for Lowry

Which means we have three leaders tied on -9. Fleetwood is one behind those as he attempts a putt uphill on the fourth hole... but it rolls just around the lip.

4:24PM

Lowry is on top form

A tee shot from Lowry lands a metre away from the pin and the crowd absolutely loves it. Lowry playing with zero fear.

4:21PM

Holmes joins him

All hail JB Holmes and Lee Westwood.

leaderboard

There's a long way to go yet but this is what we're looking at now that all the golfers are in full swing. Pun intended.

4:16PM

Lee Westwood is our new leader

All hail Lee Westwood. Some lovely putting gets him to -9.

4:09PM

Lowry starts with par

And an absolutely perfect tee shot on the second. The wind is dying down which should help everyone to have teed off recently.

Tommy Fleetwood is a joint leader! A birdie puts him to -8, level with Holmes and Lowry.

3:57PM

Updates from around the course

JB Holmes lands miles away from the pin on his second shot and that is a tough two putt.

Justin Rose is just wide of a putt that would take him into the joint lead, Smith is on the second green with a beautiful chip which should set up a birdie, and Koepka is inches away from moving to -7 on the third.

3:52PM

Not bad at all

That's what the commentators say about Lowry's first shot. JB Holmes, whose name sounds like he used to write country rock songs for bands in the 70s, also finds the fairway.

Further up that first hole, Westwood goes for a birdie but is a little short and wide.

3:47PM

Lowry shaking some hands

He looks fairly relaxed as he makes his way to the tee. Huge cheer from the crowd as he comes out the tunnel and he loves it. A big grin.

Credit: PA

3:42PM

Westwood looks happy

Big round of golf coming up from Westwood-Fleetwood and the former looks pretty pleased with his iron shot off the tee.

floeeetodww

Fleetwood takes a five iron to the tee, which is, apparently, an odd club choice. He'll be a little shorter on the fairway than many others but perhaps he's just desperate not to launch one into the rough and screw up his game before it's started. FAO Rory McIlroy.

3:38PM

Tommy Fleetwood making the walk down the stairs

A nice blue hat for Mr Fleetwood today. He's joined by Lee Westwood.

Meanwhile, Spieth is dead close to an eagle on the second hole but should easily make birdie.

3:22PM

Brooks Koepka is here now

One of the many on -5. He's joined by Justin Rose, who gets a great reception from the crowd because he's on a much better -6. Also, he is from England, which is near Northern Ireland. Maybe he's nice too, I dunno.

Anyway, both players hit golf shots off the golf tees and the balls land somewhere on a massive bit of grass many yards away from them.

And we're over to Spieth now on the first hole but he's got the read of the green all wrong and has a difficult putt for par.

3:12PM

Jordan Spieth

The man, the myth, the Texan. He's pushed his tee shot out to the right of the fairway with an iron but should be able to get a nice connection on the next.

Jon Rahm is on the third now and goes safe, probably requiring a two-putt finish for par. And ooooh he's close to sinking it. Great putt but no cigar. Or birdie.

3:02PM

Still to come

1510 Andrew Putnam (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA)

1520 Brooks Koepka (USA), Justin Rose

1530 Justin Harding (Rsa), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1540 Lee Westwood, Tommy Fleetwood

1550 Shane Lowry, J.B. Holmes (USA)

2:57PM

Lots of golf

Bjerregaard hits a nice tee shot but it keeps running and running until a dastardly bunker eats it. His second shot can't be too ambitious and he ends up on the fairway a short distance away.

Tony Finau is off and running and a second shot on the first hole gets a 'oooohhhh' of appreciation from the crowd as it bounces just pass the pin.

Park is up (or down?) to -5 with a birdie on the 10th. Kuchar ("KOOOOOCH") is also at -5! The leaderboard is getting busy and now Stenson is trying to birdie an enormous putt.... but is a few feet away. He knew he wasn't making it - the pin was left in.

2:48PM

Holmes and Lowry still on top

Birdie on second for Noren for -4.

Willett sinks a great putt on four to also go -4. Only four shots to make up on the top dogs.

golf golf golf

2:41PM

Jon Rahm up next

I can't imagine there are many courses like this in his native Spain but Rahm's right in the competition. Not that that would make any difference to how he plays golf, considering these guys spend all their time travelling around the world. Just ignore what I'm writing here. It's all nonsense.

Anyway, Patrick Reed is his partner for the day. Both start on four under. Both are on the fairway.

2:30PM

Noren starts with par

Noren almost wins the prize for best putt of the day, or at least on the first, almost getting a birdie with a massive putt right from the back of the green.

2:27PM

The only Tigers we'll see today

Credit: PA

2:20PM

Russell Knox in to the back nine

A nice little birdie on nine for one of the Scottish golfers playing today and that puts him on -3.

Meanwhile, on the first hole, Webb goes for a crazy golf style long-range putt, shooting towards a hill hoping it will carry the ball round to the hole. He doesn't make it but has a relatively easy next shot.

2:11PM

Henrik Stenson is off to a flyer

Lovely sound of thwack and then a ball flying through the air as Stenson starts, before Webb Simpson gets going. He doesn't look too happy with that first effort but it's OK, just off the fairway.

1:57PM

Rickie Fowler is in the building

Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Still dressed like someone who gives you missions on Grand Theft Auto, Rickie Fowler is off to a decent start with a drive off the 1st hole. He starts today on -3.

The Scrabble-champion-named Xander Schauffele follows Fowler with a great shot. He is also on -3.

1:43PM

Graeme McDowell approaching the 18th

He's -1, 179 yards away from the pin on the last hole. The ball has a nice lie on the fairway, just needs to make sure he doesn't hook it into the stands like so many have over the last couple of days. "I don't think I got it all... go hard!" says McDowell and it is an absolute peach. An easy putt for birdie to finish -2.

1:38PM

Thomas Pieters and Thorbjorn Olesen

The big hitters are all starting to get round. Pieters and Olesen get off to a decent start.

Slightly further ahead, on the same hole, Els is just a little short for a birdie on the first.

Meanwhile, Molinari has finished two over.

1:26PM

Bad start for Fitzpatrick

His very first tee shot of the day flies straight into the rough. Ernie Els gets a nice reception as he steps up to tee off... and hits his first effort straight down the middle.

1:17PM

Willett makes the putt!

Great save. A bad start turned into a thoroughly medium one.

1:15PM

Willett in the sand

A nice looking straight chip out of the rough but he's not found the green and even worse, the ball is heading towards the bunkers! It bounces off the hill and rolls in. He can still make par from here but it'll take some skill.

willet in the sand

Wise is on the green and can easily two-putt for par. Willett's bunker shot sets up a difficult par finish.

1:07PM

Danny Willett steps up

He's starting at one under, about to attack the 422 yard par four first hole. And it's the rough grass next to the fairway. Aaron Wise is his partner and gets off to a much better start, flying down the big lovely main bit of course.

1:03PM

Golf golf golf

Well it's all change at the top. JB Holmes, who has the best name of any golfer ever, is joint leader.

Sergio Garcia is off and away at -1, while Danny Willett and Aaron Wise are about to tee off right now.

12:37PM

Early starters off to flyer

Americans Kyle Stanley and Doc Redman, New Zealander Ryan Fox and South Korean Innchoon Hwang showed there were scoring opportunities on the third day of The Open at Royal Portrush.

With leaders Shane Lowry, from Ireland, and JB Holmes, from the United States, not due out until 3.50pm there was plenty of time for the early starters to make an impression on the leaderboard.

Stanley got off to a flier with birdies in his first two holes, Redman went back-to-back from the second with Fox, two in five, and Hwang had picking up shots at the fourth and fifth.

They were the only four players among the opening 14 groups to get to two under par for their rounds.

It moved Stanley and Redman to two under, just two shots off the group of players in joint-12th place - the first of whom Matt Kuchar was not teeing off until 2.30pm.

Royal Portrush head professional Gary McNeill was given the honour of accompanying first man out Paul Waring.

With an odd number - 73 players made the cut - Waring was given a marker to play alongside as he teed off at 9.35am and that prize was handed to McNeill, who missed out in qualifying for the tournament outright last month.

The Royal Portrush club shop closed so staff could watch McNeill tee off with a somewhat understandably nervous low, left shot off the first.

Defending champion Franceso Molinari began the day at one over, having made the cut on the mark, but after seven successive pars he made a mess of the eighth after twice finding trouble down the left to drop a shot.

Graeme McDowell, Portrush-born and the only remaining Northern Irishman left in the field, went out in a level-par 36 after three-putting the par-three sixth cancelled out his birdie at the second and he remained one over.

Also watching proceedings intently were Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood, in the penultimate group out, as they looked to strengthen their chances of becoming the first Englishman to win the Open since Nick Faldo in 1992.