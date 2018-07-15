The Open 2018: Tiger Woods enjoys first look at Carnoustie

Tiger Woods found some unusual conditions as he enjoyed his first look at Carnoustie ahead of the 147th Open Championship.

Woods, who has not played in the Open since missing the cut at St Andrews in 2015, completed eight holes on Sunday as he experienced at first hand the bone-dry course where he finished 12th in 2007 and ninth in 1999.

The 42-year-old, who also played Carnoustie in the Scottish Open as an amateur, said in quotes reported by ESPN: "I have missed not playing The Open in a while because this is our oldest tournament.

"And then coming here to Carnoustie, it is special. This is my fourth time playing it as a tournament. From my first time coming here as an amateur to being back now, it's just amazing how this course doesn't change.

"It is right in front of you. It's hard. It's probably the most difficult one we play in the whole rotation.

"Right now the fairways are faster than the greens. I am sure they will probably speed the greens up a touch, but I'm sure this will be one of those weeks where the fairways are a little quicker than the greens."

Such conditions could suit Woods as he seeks the 15th major title of his career and a first since 2008. The last of his three Open victories came in similar circumstances at Hoylake in 2006, where he famously used his driver just once all week.