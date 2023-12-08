Opelousas stymies Cecilia to capture team's first state championship

NEW ORLEANS — Opelousas felt like it let the regular season meeting with Cecilia get away, losing by three points on the road.

It led 14-0 at halftime back in October and Opelousas took a 12-0 lead at the break inside the Caesars Superdome Friday afternoon.

But for a state championship, the Tigers weren't about to let the Bulldogs off the hook again. Led by quarterback Zack Malveaux, four-star running back D'Shaun Ford and a relentless defensive performance, Opelousas strangled the Bulldogs' potent offense enough and finished things off this time, 26-13, to capture the Division II Non-select state title.

The victory marked the football program's first state championship in its first title game appearance.

Big plays

While it seemed like the blocked punt by Jylan Wiltz was going to spark Cecilia, who was set up inside Opelousas' 30-yard line in the first quarter. But that never quite materialized as the Tigers defense forced an immediate three-and-out. Malveaux scored a long touchdown right before half a couple of drives later.

Solari and Cecilia did come out firing in the third, the senior QB hit Ellis Stewart on a 48-yard touchdown pass but he was intercepted later in the quarter by Landon Hammond.

Both of Ford's rushing scores came in the second half, the second a 14-yarder with 1:33 to go that put the game away.

Big players

Malveaux rounds out the strong one-two punch in the Tigers' backfield with D'Shaun Ford, who finished the game with 146 rushing yards on 26 carries with two TDs, and the read option caused the Bulldogs' defense fits in spots. Those spots are what buried them.

Opelousas's junior quarterback Malveaux rushed for both of his team's touchdowns in the opening half. The second a 66-yard romp that gave the Tigers a two-score lead and they received the kickoff the second half.

For the game, Malveaux amassed 204 total yards.

Solari ran in for a TD with 5:02 left to get the Bulldogs back within a one-score game. He finished the day with 136 passing yards and 37 rushing yards and two total touchdowns.

They said it

"It feels good, man," Opelousas coach Jimmy Zachery said of labeling this season for the Tigers is 'Dome or bust.' "I feel like Muhammad Ali, I called my shot. At the time, I felt like we had been putting in a lot of work away from our families. The expectation is to get to the Dome, we want to win championships. That's what we're teaching these kids, how to not only be a champion on the field but off the field."

"See y'all next year, that's all I gotta say," Solari said.

"I feel like Diesel said it best," Cecilia coach Dennis Skains added.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Opelousas stymies Cecilia to capture LHSAA state championship