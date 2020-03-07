Davis Cup qualifier: US leads Uzbekistan 2-0 after Day 1

HONOLULU (AP) -- Reilly Opelka and Taylor Fritz had straight-set victories to give the United States a 2-0 lead after the opening day of a Davis Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan.

Opelka beat Denis Istomin 6-2, 7-5, and Fritz beat Sanjar Fayziev 6-1, 6-2 on Friday.

Bob and Mike Bryan can clinch the match for the United States if they beat Istomin and Fayziev in doubles on Saturday.

The winner of this qualifier advances to the Davis Cup Finals in November in Madrid. It will be the second year of a new format in which 18 nations converge on one venue to compete for the title.

Fritz breezed through his match in 1 hour, 5 minutes. Opelka needed just 1 hour, 21 minutes to win his match.

Opelka had a strong service game, including 10 aces, on the temporary indoor hard court at the Blaisdell Center.