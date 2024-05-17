Opelika High School announces new head baseball coach

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika High School (OHS) announced Bart Butler as its new head baseball coach.

Butler was the head coach at Central High School for the past 10 years, and says he is excited to be joining the Opelika team.

“My family and I are excited to be joining the Opelika Bulldog family,” Butler said. “We are ready to work tirelessly to build a championship baseball program in Opelika.”

OHS principle Kelli Fischer expressed similar excitement, saying his ability to coach championship level teams shows he is capable of developing student athletes on and off the field.

Fisher said, “As a resident of Opelika, he is invested in the success of our schools and our athletic

programs. We look forward to the positive impact he will make on our program.”

