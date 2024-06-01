Opacic and Evalds tries see Hull KR beat Leigh

Betfred Super League, Craven Park

Hull KR (6) 12

Tries: Opacic, Evalds Goals: Lewis (2)

Leigh (0) 0

Tom Opacic and Niall Evalds scored tries either side of half-time to give Hull KR victory over Leigh Leapords.

Opacic broke the deadlock after 25 minutes in a tight contest at Craven Park with a finish that was confirmed by the video referee.

But it took until the final 10 minutes for the next score of any sort as Evalds finished a slick move after some excellent handling by the hosts.

Ricky Leutele came closest to a try for Leigh but he dropped the ball under pressure when trying to ground the ball.

More to follow.

Hull KR: Hiku, Evalds, Opacic, Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, Whitbread, May, Barley

Interchanges: King, Parcell, Tanginoa, Luckley

Leigh: Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, Moylan, Lam, Amone, Ipape, O'Donnell, Hughes, Halton, Trout, Chamberlain, Hanley

Interchanges: Norman, Dwyer, Baxter, McIntosh

Referee: Liam Moore.