Oops! Justin Verlander throws ball into his own leg
Here's a comfort: Even World Series pitchers have awkward athletic moments at times.
Astros pitcher Justin Verlander scooped up the ball hit by Ryan Zimmerman and went to throw to first when ... he hit his leg instead.
Justin Verlander tried to make a play while falling down and ended up throwing the ball into his own leg 😂 pic.twitter.com/skNCND0NTE
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 24, 2019
The Fox broadcast team and, of course, the internet had many jokes.
Just when you thought it was physically impossible to hit yourself with a thrown baseball, Justin Verlander proves you wrong.
— Roy Lang III (@RoyLangIII) October 24, 2019
My Left Foot, starring Justin Verlander
— Alyson Footer (@alysonfooter) October 24, 2019
JustShin Verlander
— Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 24, 2019
Good look at me trying to make positive changes in my life pic.twitter.com/4ekHKJy0gT
— Jon Tayler, Smiling Politely (@JATayler) October 24, 2019
Does Verlander get to go to 1B? https://t.co/kaIeIwCJmz
— Pete (@MichiganderPete) October 24, 2019
"Did I get him?!"
- Justin Verlander probably#WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/rXDCOaSZk4
— Tony Clements (@TonyClementsTC) October 24, 2019
Verlander laughed it off himself as well.
But no one was laughing harder than Yu Darvish, who retweeted this tweet from 2018:
Yu.... 🤦♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren't athletes thing. https://t.co/685zoAJzXf
— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 27, 2018
— ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) October 24, 2019
MORE NATIONALS NEWS:
Crazy Support: Nats' Dominican Academy goes crazy for Soto
Meant To Be: Rizzo thrilled for Zimmerman
Oops! Justin Verlander throws ball into his own leg originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington