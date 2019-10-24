Oops! Justin Verlander throws ball into his own leg

NBC Sports Washington

Here's a comfort: Even World Series pitchers have awkward athletic moments at times. 

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander scooped up the ball hit by Ryan Zimmerman and went to throw to first when ... he hit his leg instead. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Fox broadcast team and, of course, the internet had many jokes. 

Verlander laughed it off himself as well.

But no one was laughing harder than Yu Darvish, who retweeted this tweet from 2018:

MORE NATIONALS NEWS:

 

Oops! Justin Verlander throws ball into his own leg originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

What to Read Next