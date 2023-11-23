'Ooh!': Crowd Gasps as Pillsbury Doughboy Balloon Dips Suddenly at Macy's Parade

The Pillsbury Doughboy balloon dipped suddenly at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday, November 23, prompting an audible gasp from the crowd.

Footage captured by Marina Vincente shows the giant balloon dip as the crowd watches on at 77th street and Central Park West. Members of the crowd can be heard gasping and shouting as it dipped towards the ground.

This year’s parade started 30 minutes earlier than expected, local media reported, and was headlined by singer Cher, who performed her new holiday single. Credit: Marina Vicente via Storyful