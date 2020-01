Pac-12 Networks' Matt Muehlebach follows-up with USC freshman Onyeka Okongwu after the Trojans defeated Oregon State 75-55 on Saturday in Corvallis. Onyeka Okongwu recorded 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks to help move the Trojans to 16-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

