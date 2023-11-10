Onyeka Okongwu hammers it home

Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Atlanta Hawks social media team went Twitter after dark with its most recent social campaign.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Ewers has been sidelined since suffering a right shoulder injury on Oct. 21 against Houston.
Ryan Blaney scored the fewest top-five finishes of any champion in NASCAR's modern era.
We're entering the home stretch of the college football regular season and many of these games have CFP and conference title implications.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to pull back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. Daniel Jones is out for the season with an ACL injury, and the trio discuss whether or not the Giants are planning on taking a quarterback in next year's draft if they get the opportunity (including what Jori saw at Giants practice this week). Charles takes you behind the scenes of Josh Dobbs' miraculous first start in Arizona, and the group discuss Kyler Murray returning to the Cardinals and whether or not he'll be the guy going forward. In other news, the Rams signed free agent QB Carson Wentz and Aaron Rodgers seems to be serious about his desire to return this season. The hosts finish off the show by discussing Charles' latest piece on the end of the Patriot Way given Jimmy Garroppolo, Josh McDaniels, and Bill Belichick collectively faceplanting this season, and how much of the credit we give to Belichick really should belong to Tom Brady.
A good quarterback on a rookie contract is every NFL team's dream, and Washington has one. Can the Commanders build a future on Sam Howell?
Have you ever wondered how hockey photographers capture images from inside the net? We went behind the lens to find out.
There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
While coaching a high school team, Ichiro hit a home run that crashed through the window of a math class.
Rick Pitino is back in major college basketball and will make his debut coaching St. John's on Tuesday night.
Blaney struggled over the summer but was lights out over the final six races of the season.
The word in the Clippers’ locker room postgame — a 111-97 loss to the Knicks after a lifeless fourth quarter — was all about adapting and figuring out the pieces of this new superstar puzzle.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.
Now that the winning has dried up in New England, it's become a debate among media and fans that Belichick could be gone before season's end. That wouldn't be fair, to multiple people.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.