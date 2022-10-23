Onyeka Okongwu with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
With or without Russell Westbrook, the Lakers just can't seem to score enough points to get into the victory column yet.
Ben didn't shoot it.
DENVER (AP) A LeBron James-led team doesn't begin 0-4 often. Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Jamal Murray hit a big 3-pointer and the Denver Nuggets kept the Los Angeles Lakers winless with a 110-99 victory Wednesday night. The Lakers remain in the company of Orlando and Sacramento as the only teams yet to win this season.
Russell Westbrook sat out with a bad hamstring as the Lakers remained winless on the season with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.
Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a game.
Emma Raducanu's former coach, Dmitry Tursunov, has described "red flags" in her camp which pushed him to end their partnership.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Los Angeles Lakers starting the season 0-4.
Suns big man Deandre Ayton revealed the team's key to beating the Warriors on Tuesday.
Kyrie Irving appeared to yell at Brooklyn Nets teammate Ben Simmons after he passed up a shot vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put simply, once the team decided [more]
Steph Curry disagreed with referees ending Klay Thompson's night early in the Warriors' loss to Phoenix.
Steve Kerr cracked a great Run TMC joke in the huddle after the Warriors continued to struggle on defense against the Suns.
The Celtics are "looking to fill holes in the frontcourt and on the wings," reportedly.
Former Red Sox star Mookie Betts, now with the Dodgers, could get in the way of Boston landing slugger Aaron Judge in free agency this offseason.
Ice Brady, a top recruit, underwent surgery Tuesday. She and Paige Bueckers will miss the 2022-2023 season with knee injuries.
The Watts welcomed their son on Sunday.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
Four games into the 2022-23 NBA season, TNT analyst Charles Barkley wants to see more from the Warriors' core of young players.
In honor of Russell's passing, let's start this season — and each successive one — with a reminder of how close to perfection his career actually was, and then hold everyone to that standard.
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson flexed his four championship rings "over and over" while jawing with Booker before his ejection in the third quarter.