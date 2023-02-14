Onyeka Okongwu with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 2-pointer vs the Houston Rockets, 02/13/2023
Kevin Love hasn't appeared in the last nine games, as he has fallen out of the rotation. It led to a difficult conversation with the team.
To say the Celtics will be shorthanded Tuesday against the Bucks would be an understatement. Here's a look at the team's latest injury report, which includes Jayson Tatum being ruled out for the clash of East elites.
After Jordan Poole carried the load almost single-handedly the last two games -- both losses -- Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins came to his aidm and the result was much more desirable for the Warriors.
Klay Thompson might need to be a late addition to the NBA's slam dunk contest during the All-Star festivites.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
The Warriors are taking a risk they realize might backfire by trading away James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
After skipping the Super Bowl last year, Budweiser is back with its ad for 2022, "A Clydesdale's Journey," a reminder of the American spirit.
Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reminded everyone Monday night of the talent he possesses. He's an All-Star starter for a reason.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Damian Lillard had 40 points, including eight three-pointers, to lead the Trail Blazers to a 127-115 win over the Lakers, who were without LeBron James.
The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts' revolving veteran quarterback carousel.
“Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for Chiefs.
With the Raiders and Derek Carr careening toward a parting of the ways, an experienced agent reached out with a theory. What if the Raiders simply keep Carr, allow the $40.4 million in guarantees to vest, and either trade him or cut him later? If Carr wants to play this year — and if he [more]
Twelve NFL teams are still seeking their first Super Bowl title, including four that have never played in the big game.
After Trice died, a letter he wrote, segregated in a hotel room the night before the fatal game, was found. "The honor of my race (is) at stake."
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
For all the convoluted, complicated combinations of letters, numbers, and/or words that become NFL plays, they can be a lot simpler. The play that put the Chiefs ahead for the first time in Super Bowl LVII had only two words in the call. Corn dog. That’s the name of the snap that featured received Kadarius [more]