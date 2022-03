Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been gobbling up wins against struggling teams, including this one against the uncharacteristically reeling Los Angeles Lakers. The next stretch for Minnesota, closing in on just the second postseason appearance for the franchise in 18 years, will provide a much tougher test. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help the Timberwolves beat the Lakers 124-104 on Wednesday night for their ninth win in the last 10 games.