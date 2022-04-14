Onyeka Okongwu with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Field Level Media

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jay Wright attended mass - as one does working at the only Augustinian Catholic university in the nation - and often found himself on his smartphone more than he was listening to the sermon. Wright walked out of the Pavilion - a dumpy gym that underwent a metamorphosis into a sleek home court where Villanova championship banners were raised under his watch - hand-in-hand with wife Patty, eager to test out his new life ahead. Typically unflappable in the spotlight, Wright choked back tears Friday throughout his explanation for his sudden retirement at Villanova, saying he no longer had ''the edge'' he needed to continue coaching at a championship level.