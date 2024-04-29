Onuralp Bitim reflects on first season with the Chicago Bulls

The 2023-24 season was a rough one for the Chicago Bulls. They finished below-.500 for the second straight season. However, there were some positives to come out of it. The most obvious positives are Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu, who showed star potential throughout the season. But another one was Onuralp Bitim.

Bitim joined the team ahead of the year on a two-way contract, but by the end of the season, the Bulls elevated his contract to a standard deal. He played well in the minutes he had with the team, providing the Bulls with some solid shooting – something they are desperately in need of.

Following the season, Bitim reflected on his first year in the NBA via a post on Twitter.

“An unforgettable season has passed for me,” Bitim wrote. “I’ve gained many experiences. Now it’s time to prepare for the new season. I thank our fans and the entire Bulls family, who have always been by our side throughout the season. See you in the upcoming season.” https://twitter.com/OnuralpBitim/status/1783952293299183944

In 23 appearances with the Bulls, Bitim averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 38.1% from the field and 27.3% from behind the three-point line.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire