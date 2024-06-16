‘Onto the next one’ – Bellingham laser-focused after England win Euro 2024 opener

Jude Bellingham said it is ‘onto the next one’ after scoring the decisive goal in England’s 1-0 win over Serbia in their Euro 2024 Group C opener.

Bellingham continued on his brilliant club form for Real Madrid with the winner in Gelsenkirchen, as the 20-year-old powered into the box to meet Bukayo Saka’s deflected cross with a brave header to score the only goal on 13 minutes.

It was a goal England deserved after a strong start against Serbia, but Dragan Stojković’s stubborn side proved to be awkward opposition and grew into the contest.

Aleksandar Mitrovic flashed an effort wide after Trent Alexander-Arnold conceded possession in a dangerous area, before the latter tested Serbian shot-stopper Predrag Rajković from distance at the other end.

Rajković later tipped Harry Kane’s header onto the crossbar from close range in the closest England came to a second, as the Three Lions were made to work for three points in their opener.

Improvements are required for Gareth Southgate’s side ahead of their second fixture against Denmark, but a win and clean sheet puts England in early control of Group C.

“Good game. I thought they are a very tough side. Very robust, strong and a big group of lads and it was important that we prepared well,” Bellingham said at full-time, speaking to BBC Sport.

“The staff got it right. We prepared all week very well. We knew the roles we had to do. We try to keep to our own standards and try to do our own job. It’s important that we got off to a good start. Positive inside the camp and onto the next one.

“I have got used to getting into the box, getting wide and trying to do that. I got into that habit at Madrid and I wanted to carry my form into the Euros. It’s a great start for me personally to get my confidence up and to help the lads get the win is the most important thing.”

