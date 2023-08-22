Ontario lotto winner to buy prosthetic leg for her brother: 'We can go on walks together'

In what was supposed to be a simple trip to the grocery store, has turned into a life-changing moment for the Newmarket, Ont. resident.

Brittney Abraham has her family in mind after becoming $75,000 richer through the her recent Instant Run The Table lotto win. (Courtesy: OLG)

Instead of taking a luxury vacation, a recent Ontario lottery winner wants to use her winnings to improve her brother’s quality of life.

Playing the lottery is an enjoyable experience for 27-year-old Brittney Abraham, who is now $75,000 richer after winning with Instant Run The Table . She was on High Street in Newmarket, Ont., when she entered a Lucky Mart store to buy ginger ale. She then decided to also pick up an instant lottery ticket, which ultimately netted her a top prize.

When asked what Abraham plans to do with her jackpot, her response was heartwarming. She plans to buy a prosthetic leg for her brother.

“I want to buy him the best one so we can go on walks together,” said Abraham, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings.

“I’m also going to put some in my kids’ savings account. Winning is a super exciting feeling!”

Abraham shared her secret to playing the lottery, and for her, choosing the right ticket is all based on intuition.

“I choose whichever one feels lucky,” said Abraham.

Her method paid off when she discovered her life-changing win. At first, she was in disbelief.

“I purchased [the ticket] right before the store closed,” said Abraham. “The moment I saw I was a winner, I started crying tears of joy. It didn’t feel real, and I thought to myself, ‘Am I dreaming?’”

Abraham then ran next door to share the good news with her mother in person.

“At first, she didn’t believe me. When she learned it was real, she was so happy for me,” said Abraham.

How to play Instant Run the Table?

Instant Run The Table is a $3 instant game with a top prize of $75,000. The game is played on a single scratch card, where you will have the chance to scratch through three games. The goal is to match identical symbols or numbers with a corresponding prize or lucky number. The odds of winning are 1 in 3.88.

Tools to stop gambling

If you're looking to take a break from gambling, self-exclusion programs can be effective tools. See here for resources that are available across Canada.

