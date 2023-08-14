Ontario football looking toward 21 seniors to lead Warriors to MOAC title contention

ONTARIO — Aaron Eckert sat down and took a few seconds to himself after Ontario's playoff loss last season.

He reflected on the 10 outgoing seniors on the roster and made sure to thank each and every one of them for the dedication and hard work they put into the program. They helped the Warriors go 6-5 with a playoff berth. So, they deserved every ounce of credit.

After he was finished thanking his seniors, he sat down and took a peek at the roster for the 2023 season. And instantly, he got amped up to get started again. He couldn't wait to get to work with a veteran group featuring 21 seniors as well as his six returning starters on offense and nine on defense which includes 22 lettermen overall.

In just his second year as head coach at Ontario, after spending three years as the offensive coordinator, Eckert brings back one of the most experienced groups Ontario football has seen over the last decade. He has found out rather quickly into preseason practice that his 2023 Warriors are not short on leadership.

Ontario's Bodpegn Miller has the Warriors believing in the potential of a championship season.

"The nice thing about having a veteran team is that we have a lot of guys that have played and have experience," Eckert said. "We have 21 seniors on this year's roster and guys like Chase Studer, Brayden Robinson and Grason Bias have been great for us either being vocal when it's needed, leading by example or raising practice expectations."

The Warriors bring back 6-foot-4 quarterback Bodpegn Miller for his junior season. As a sophomore, he threw for 1,586 yards and 15 touchdowns on 112-of-186 passing. He also ran for 502 yards and six touchdowns proving his versatility as a youngster. With a year under his belt and honorable mention All-Northwest District and Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference honors, Miller is in line to take a major leap forward in 2023.

Senior runningback Chase Studer will be the focal point of the offense. He is coming off of an injury-filled season where he still ran for 809 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 18 passes for 189 yards and a score. He was second team All-MOAC as a running back in 2021 when he led the league in rushing and was first team All-MOAC as a linebacker in 2022 which included second team All-Northwest District honors.

The wide receiver room is deep and talented. Sophomore Landon Foltz is joined by seniors Quin Frankhouse and Peyton Dzugan along with junior Noah Poole and sophomore Jon Mahon. Frankhous had three receptions for 37 yards and ran for 99 yards on 19 carries. Dzugan caught 14 passes for 135 yards last season.

Senior Dylan Floyd is back at tight end after earning honorable mention All-Northwest District at the position. He caught 35 passes for 485 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.

The Warriors have a veteran offensive line with seniors Carter Roth, Brayden Robinson and Bryson Stoots joining juniors Grady Taylor, Landon Sowards and Ryder Hensley as the main names to watch for in the trenches.

Senior Trey Booker will handle the kicking duties after nailing 33-of-33 extra points and all five of his field goal attempts which earned him second team All-MOAC honors last year. Senior Cole Dille will also do some kicking after making all six of his extra-point attempts.

Junior Mason Vantilburg, senior Nate Spencer and sophomore Grady Muncy will all see time as kick returners.

Junior Brayden Barhill, Dille, Vantilburg and Spencer bring depth to the runningback position and will see plenty of touches this year. Senior Craig Powers and Booker will play wide receiver and senior Grason Bias and junior Alan O'Blisk will see time at tight end.

Senior Micah Smith, juniors Austin Mullins and Rayvon Skelton and sophomores Trenton Maglott and Dale Morris will bring depth and experience to the offensive line.

Ontario's Chase Studer is back and fully healthy for what he hopes to be a bounceback senior season.

We return a lot of production on the offensive side of the football this year," Ecker said. "Our goal is to remain balanced and be multidimensional with our personnel and formations. A lot of our skill players saw action last year and I believe we have more depth at those spots than we did a year ago. Up front, we have some new guys stepping into roles but have done a great job in the weight room and this summer to get ready for that challenge."

Defensively, the Warriors are loaded with experience within the 4-3 scheme. Bias is the key returner at defensive end with 80 tackles, eight going for a loss, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. He was second team All-MOAC at linebacker and honorable mention All-Northwest District and will make the move to D-End this season.

Hensley and Skelton will be the defensive tackles in the middle. Hendley had 29 tackles, five TFLs, two fumble recoveries and one first fumble while Skelton had 25 tackles with five going for a loss last season. Robinson will line up at the other defensive end position after piling up 43 tackles with eight TFLs and two sacks which earned him second team All-MOAC and honorable mention All-Northwest District honors in 2023.

Booker and Studer will be the outside linebackers with Dille at middle linebacker to bring a veteran presence to the Front 7. Booker had 39 tackles with seven going for a loss and a forced fumble last year while Studer added 45 tackles, five TFLs and three sacks and Dille had four tackles in limited action.

Powers and Frankhouse will start at cornerback. Powers had 12 tackles with one going for a loss while Frankhouse added 37 tackles, three interceptions with one going back for a touchdown and a forced fumble to his credit. He was a second team All-MOAC and an honorable mention All-Northwest District defensive back in 2022.

Seniors Braylon Wilson and Chase Stoffer will start at the safety positions. Wilson had 57 tackles with two going for a loss and a forced fumble while Stoffer added 29 tackles, two TFLs and one forced fumble. Poole will also see time at safety after recording 21 tackles and two fumble recoveries last season.

Senior Carter Weaver will handle the punting duties this season while Floyd will return punts.

O'Blick, Sowards, Smith, Braden Barnhill and Vantilburg will bring depth at linebacker while Maglott, Stoots, Rylan Frost and Jake Ohl will see time on the defensive line. Dzugan, Foltz and Miller will all play some defensive back throughout the season. Dzugan had 24 tackles last year and Miller picked off a pass in limited action.

"We return quite a bit of production with nine guys having started at least a game last year on the defensive side," Eckert said. "Our goal is to remain consistent from week to week as we have a lot of players with experience on that side of the ball."

Ontario's Quin Frankhouse expects to be a difference maker on both sides of the ball in 2023.

With all of the veterans in the lineup, Eckert is excited about some of the newcomers who will make a name for themselves this season.

"Trey is a senior linebacker who has made strides this summer and we look for him to continue to be aggressive and play a major role in our defense," Eckert said. "Landon (Foltz) has had a great summer and will look to parlay his successes as a varsity starter on the basketball team into successes on the football field this fall. Coming off of a foot injury that kept him out for his entire sophomore season, Craig had some ups and downs last year in his first year starting. This year, we expect him to break out and build upon the success he had by making it to regionals in track. Landon (Sowards) is our smartest football player and will be entering his third year as a starter. With us starting new guys along our offensive line, he will have a major role in helping mold that unit into a strength of the football team while playing at a high level."

The Warriors finished tied for fourth in the MOAC last year with a 3-4 record and hope with a veteran lineup coming back, they can put themselves in a position to compete for a conference championship.

"I think you have to look at the people who won the league and what they have returning in 2023," Eckert said. "Clear Fork lost a lot but had a great JV team and looks to be a contender year in and year out. Galion, Highland and Shelby all return a bunch of key pieces to their teams. River Valley, Harding and Pleasant all have new coaches and should also be in the mix. I think, especially this year, week in and out will be a battle as all of the teams can make a claim right now as to why they think they’ll come out on top of the league at the end of the year. In terms of small-school football, I believe our conference is one of the best in the area."

If the Warriors hope to be in the conversation at the end of the year, Eckert sees some X-Factors that will determine their fate.

"For us to make a dent in the league race, we need to stay healthy and continue to focus on getting better and doing our jobs each play," Eckert said. "If we do those things, I like the trajectory of where we are going."

But, before they start talking league championship, the Warriors are setting some early and attainable goals that can help build up to a championship season.

"Our goal is to get better each time we take the practice field," Eckert said. "As cliche as that sounds, we would like to just continue to get better at what we do and become the best versions of ourselves in the process. Through sports, I believe we can teach the youth of our society character values that show up in their daily lives. I hope that everyone who leaves the Ontario Warrior Football program will go on to become great fathers, husbands, brothers and productive members of society."

The Warriors kick off their season on Friday night at Lexington.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ontario Warriors high school football want to compete for Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference crown