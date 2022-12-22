Ontario Clippers vs. Windy City Bulls - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Ontario Clippers vs. Windy City Bulls, 12/22/2022
Williams registered his eighth double-double in the G League on Thursday and neared 30 points to lead Greensboro to a win.
Coach Mike Brown couldn't help but poke fun at rookie forward Keegan Murray after the Kings' win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
Oregon went into Palm Desert, Calif. to managed to sign offensive lineman Bryce Boulton.
Gregg Popovich has been at the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony many times over the years, always there to show support for someone on the stage. The NBA’s all-time winningest coach — who has quietly declined overtures from the Hall in the past — is among the list of prominent first-time nominees for the 2023 class released Wednesday by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “It will be an unbelievable moment, really,” Nowitzki said.
Kings center Domantas Sabonis joined a list featuring Wes Unseld, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell in a win over the Lakers.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
A report says Bulls star Zach LaVine wants to make his way to the Lakers. However, it won't be easy for the Purple and Gold to pull it off.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers explains why James Wiseman hasn't been unable to translate his success from the G League to the NBA.
Can you build a title contender around Trae Young?
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he’s done playing. His agent has said he doesn’t believe Gronk. And the rest of us have believed that Gronkowski could possibly return if/when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns on the Gronk signal. Fully aware of those dynamics, Gronkowski tweeted on Wednesday, “I’m kinda bored.” And while he [more]
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list.
College football recruiting biggest day is in December when most of the top players sign in the early period. A look at the winners and losers.
James Wiseman scored a career-high 30 points in a loss that can serve as a personal showcase for the third-year center.
De'Aaron Fox sounded off about the referees on Twitter following his ejection during Kings-Lakers.
It was not a merry Christmas in the household of these players. The NBA can be a brutal business like that.
Curt Casali returned to the Reds on a one-year contract Thursday and Mike Moustakas was designated for assignment.
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
Gary Player filed a legal complaint against son Marc and grandson Damian for selling memorabilia against Gary's wishes.