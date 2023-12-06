Ontario auditor general digs into Science Centre, emergency rooms in new report

The Progressive Conservative government says its plan to move the Ontario Science Centre rather than refurbish the current site will save taxpayers some $250 million over 50 years. Ontario's auditor general will examine that claim in a report set to be released Wednesday. (Evan Mitsui/CBC - image credit)

The costs of relocating the Ontario Science Centre and the efficiency of hospital emergency departments are two of the topics under the microscope of the province's auditor general.

The annual report from the province's independent financial watchdog will be released Wednesday. It will dig into a dozen topics, examining whether Ontarians are getting value for money from a range of government programs.

The report is the first to be released since the end of Bonnie Lysyk's 10-year term as auditor in early September.

Acting auditor general Nick Stavropoulos will present the report and take questions from journalists Wednesday. The Legislature has yet to appoint Lysyk's successor.

The topic that's likely to get the most attention from the opposition parties at Queen's Park is the auditor's look into the overall operations and financial sustainability of the Ontario Science Centre, including the plans of Premier Doug Ford's government to move it from its original location to the waterfront site of Ontario Place.

Last week, the government released its business case for the move, which claims building a new Science Centre rather than renovating the existing building would save taxpayers $257 million over 50 years.

The auditor's report will examine the financial assumptions in the business case, some of which have been called into question by the opposition parties.

Premier Doug Ford's government will face scrutiny from Ontario's auditor general in a report that looks at the financial operations of the two provincially funded science centres in Toronto and Sudbury, as well as the efficiency of hospital emergency room and the quality of services in long-term care homes. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Health care accounts for one-third of the report's topics, according to the news release from the auditor general. Those audits include:

"Triage, assessment and delivery of care" in hospital emergency rooms around the province.

Access to timely care in northern Ontario hospitals.

The role and mandate of Public Health Ontario.

The quality of care and services provided to long-term care residents.

The auditor will also look into the financial operations of York University, the two provincially owned convention centres in Toronto and Ottawa, and the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO), which regulates travel agencies and the retail side of airlines.

More than 50,000 students are enrolled at York, making it the second-largest university in Ontario, with a $1.2 billion budget in 2023-24. Its latest balance sheet shows an accumulated deficit of $68 million.

A recent government-commissioned report into the province's universities and colleges finds the post-secondary sector's financial sustainability to be "currently at serious risk."

TICO administers a $23-million compensation fund that reimburses Ontario customers when a travel business, airline or cruise line goes bankrupt or shuts down. The agency ran an operating deficit of $2.3 million in 2022-23, according to its annual report.

Ontario's auditor general is independent of government and reports to the Legislature. MPPs have yet to appoint a successor to former auditor general Bonnie Lysyk, whose term expired in September. Acting auditor general Nick Stavropoulos will present the annual report. (Patrick Morrell/CBC News)

Other topics to be examined in the auditor's report include the driver testing system and financial supports to Ontario's tourism sector.

The auditor also issues an annual review on the government's spending on advertising, examining whether public dollars are going to politically partisan ads that benefit the party in power.

Last year, the auditor took issue with Ford's government spending $13.5 million on ads touting the message "Ontario is Getting Stronger" in the month leading up to the 2022 provincial election campaign.

"Many of the claims presented in these ads were broad and sweeping, and were not supported by evidence," said the auditor's report. "In our view, the purpose of the [advertising] campaign was to foster a positive impression of the government."

Lysyk's final report as auditor general revealed how the government chose properties in the Greenbelt for housing development. Her findings that the process favoured politically connected developers and boosted the potential value of their land by $8.3 billion eventually forced Ford to reverse course and apologize.

The news conference on the auditor's new report is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET.