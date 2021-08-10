Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Worth US$2,364.55 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts by Type (Oil, Gas), PLUS Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

Visiongain’s lead analyst says: ‘The Global onshore oil & gas pipeline market is estimated to be valued at US$2,010.34 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$2,364.55 billion by 2031. Pipelines are more environment friendly option in comparison to other modes of transport such as rail and road for transportation for large volumes of product. Pipelines are also offer a cheaper mode of transport allowing the product to be more competitive in market. Oil & gas pipelines are considered an important infrastructure for energy security in countries with low oil & gas reserves, especially countries in the Asia Pacific region’.

COVID-19 Impact on Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Market

Visiongain has anticipated four scenarios for the onshore oil & gas pipeline market to recover over the forecast period, namely, V, U, W, and L. The most favorable scenario for this market is anticipated to be the “U” shaped recovery pattern wherein growth is expected to be staggered over the next few years and will slowly pick up over the second half of the forecast period. This scenario is considered most probable as several countries have eased down on lockdown implementations and have vaccinated a majority of their population. Pipeline projects hold heavy capital expenditure; however, the investment is assured to give significant returns over the future. Although several countries have put infrastructural and construction activities are on temporary hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected to resume planning and construction over the coming years.

How this Report Will benefit you?

Visiongain’s new study is suitable for anyone requiring in-depth analyses for the global onshore oil & gas pipeline market along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study assists you in evaluating the overall global and regional market for onshore oil & gas pipeline. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments. Huge opportunities remain in this fast-growing onshore oil & gas pipeline market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain a competitive edge soon. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players and finally maximize productivity for your company.

What are the Market Drivers?

Increasing Demand for Oil & Gas and Need for Energy Security in Non-Oil Producing Nations

The demand for oil and gas is expected to rise owing to increasing consumption in emerging economies of China, India, Southeast Asia, and Sub-Saharan Africa. By 2035, the global gas demand is expected to reach 160EJ while the oil demand is projected to reach 430 EJ by 2050. The rising energy demand is expected to put a burden on the oil and gas industries to increase their downstream and upstream operations. This demand for oil and gas will lead to the development of pipelines for transportation purposes.

Aging Pipeline Infrastructure to Create Opportunity for Upgrade or Replacement

One of the largest causes of pipeline accidents is their aging infrastructure. Majority of pipelines across the world are between 30 and 100 years old. These pipes were made of wrought iron, cast iron, and bare steel which are prone to corrosion and cracking. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. has approximately 2.6 million miles of oil & gas pipelines that are used to power industries, a majority of these pipelines are very old. Aged pipelines have a greater chance of corrosion and leaks and therefore several operators are considering investments in pipeline replacement and up gradations which presents a good opportunity in the market.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Natural Gas & LNG to Play the Role of Transition Fuels as Demand for Clean Energy Accelerates

To keep up with the goals of the Paris Agreement, which is signed by several countries, companies have to keep their emissions as low as possible. One of the most widely discussed topic was the use of natural gas and LNG as a transition fuel. Renewable energy has not yet matured very far in terms of technology and economic viability. Therefore, companies consider low carbon fuel such as natural gas instead of coal and oil. LNG is also considered a cleaner-burning, less carbon-intensive source of energy which is in high demand, specifically in, Japan, China, Canada, U.S., Russia and South Korea. After LNG is transported to the destined country via ships or tankers, it is then returned to its gaseous state and the natural gas is transported to natural gas-fired power plants, industrial facilities, and residential and commercial customers via pipelines.

How the Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Market report helps you
In summary, our 620+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

  • Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Market, with forecasts for Type, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

  • Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 15 key national markets – See forecasts for the onshore oil & gas pipeline market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Russia, UK, China, India, Indonesia and UAE among other prominent economies.

  • Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the onshore oil & gas pipeline market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies profiled in the report include Berkshire Hathaway Energy, ConocoPhillips Company, Enbridge Inc., Tc Energy Corporation, TMK Group, Williams Companies Inc., Tenaris S.A., Kinder Morgan Inc., Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, GAIL (India) Limited, Energy Transfer LP, Plains All American Pipeline L.P., Chevron Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and Pembina Pipelines Corp. Companies in the oil & gas pipeline market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their strength locally and cater to requirements of developing countries.

  • In June 2021, Pembina Pipeline Corp. agreed to acquire Inter Pipeline Ltd. for about $8.3 billion in an all-stock deal that will create one of the largest energy companies in Canada.

  • In January 2020, ConocoPhillips announced that it has acquired Concho Resources for an all-stock transaction valued at US$9.7 billion. By this acquisition, the companies expect to capture US$500 million of annual cost and capital savings by 2022. The combined company is expected to hold 23 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources with an average cost of supply below US$30 per barrel WTI.

  • In December 2020, Gazprom signed agreements with 67 Russian regions for gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion during 2021-2025. Gazprom is expected to construct a total of 15,161 miles of gas pipelines and creation of the conditions necessary for gas supply to 3,632 localities. It is also planned to carry out off-grid gas supplies using LNG. If the program proceeds as planned during 2021-2025 then Russia’s gas penetration rate will reach 74.7%.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Onshore Oil & Gas Pipeline Market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

