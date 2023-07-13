Ons Jabeur magic prevents awkward Centre Court moment for Princess of Wales

Ons Jabeur is into her second Wimbeldon final - Getty Images/Frey

By Tom Cary, at Wimbledon

So the ‘nightmare scenario’ has been avoided. The prospect of the Duchess of Cambridge handing over the Venus Rosewater Dish to a Belarusian, with all the potential for embarrassing PR that might have entailed, is no more. Wimbledon has Ons Jabeur to thank for that. As well as a lot more.

Long after this enthralling match had finished, the Tunisian pocket rocket was still out on Centre Court, still signing autographs, still posing for selfies with fans. It is not hard to see why the crowds at SW19 have taken to her. Jabeur, who will attempt tomorrow [Saturday] to become the first woman from Africa to win a grand slam singles title, is a 5ft6in magician with a wand for a racket. An antidote to those big-hitting Eastern European players who are currently dominating the women’s game. Brain over brawn. Poetry over power.

That is a very reductive argument, of course, but it is essentially true. There is something incredibly pleasing about seeing artistry triumph over raw power. It was the same when Serena Williams was dominant. The American was an incredible athlete and tennis player, arguably the greatest of all time. But it was nice all the same when the 5ft5in Justine Henin and her stunning one-handed backhand got a look-in.

Jabeur must be one of the most entertaining players of either sex currently on the circuit. Wimbledon will certainly be thanking its lucky stars she has made her second successive final because she is pure box office, with her army of Tunisian fans shouting “Yalla!” (Arabic for “Come on!”) and following her about the grounds.

On Wednesday, Jabeur saw off the No 3 seed Elena Rybakina after going a set down. Yesterday it was the turn of No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka to get tangled in her web of silk having gone a set and a break up.

Aryna Sabalenka let her set-lead go on Centre Court - Getty Images/Robert Prange

Bear in mind Sabalenka’s average shot speed in this tournament prior to her exit yesterday was 74mph. The average shot speed in the men’s singles championship so far is 71mph.

But Jabeur refused to be cowed. She kept returning the howitzers and then, when Sabalenka tightened up with the finish line in sight, she pounced.

Down a break at 4-3, she managed to take the game to deuce with some incredible returns and Sabalenka wobbled. A tired forehand gave Jabeur break point, before a forehand error from the Belarusian started the comeback. All of a sudden Sabalenka was looking tired, her screams - “She was screaming for both of us,” Jabeur joked afterwards - turning to shrieks as she threw in more and more unforced errors.

Jabeur broke again at 5-4 to take the second set, sealing it with a gorgeous forehand crosscourt winner to send the crowd wild. And the third set was the Tunisian at her best, frustrating Sabalenka with her clean hitting, running everything down, making very few unforced errors (just 14 to Sabalenka’s 45 in the final reckoning). Ironically, after the barrage she had faced, it was Jabeur who sealed the match with an ace.

One could feel for Sabalenka, especially with the crowd so partisan in support of Jabeur (“I expected that,” she said afterwards. “I’m fine with it. I’m focusing on myself. I know that there is a lot of people watching on TV and supporting me, and I have my family and my team and that’s enough for me.”)

It is not Sabalenka’s fault that Russia invaded Ukraine. Although she took her time doing it, she did publicly condemn her country’s involvement in the war during last month’s French Open so she cannot be faulted there. And in her defence, she mixed up the howitzers with some gorgeous shots, too. A couple of deft drop shots were right out of the top drawer.

But there is no doubt that Wimbledon, and its fans, and the Netflix cameras who continue to follow Jabeur about after she proved to be one of the hits of the first series of Break Point, will be delighted it was the self-proclaimed Tunisian ‘Minister for Happiness’ who progressed.

Jabeur has become a real crowd favourite at SW19 - Reuters/Toby Melville

Jabeur, whose husband Karim Kamoum, a former professional fencer who now doubles as her fitness coach, is just great fun. And a great story. Last year she had a picture of the Rosewater Dish as her phone’s wallpaper prior to the final, which proved to be tempting fate. Asked whether she had switched it up for this year, she grinned. “Can I tell you after the final?”

Can Jabeur go one better than last year and get the job done in the final? She said she felt more confident this time around. “I’m very proud of myself because maybe the old me would have lost this match today,” she reflected. “I’m a different player now. Last year was my first grand slam final. Being in the last stages [of grand slams] does help you believe more. I will learn a lot from not only the Wimbledon final but also [last year’s] US Open final.

“Hopefully I can make history, not just for Tunisia, but for Africa.”

Jabeur upsets Sabalenka to reach second Wimbledon final: as it happened

06:24 PM BST

Saturday's Wimbledon women's final: Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova

Ons Jabeur celebrates victory over Aryna Sabalenka - Getty Images/Charlotte Wilson

Marketa Vondrousova is through to the Wimbledon final - Getty Images/Shi Tang

06:14 PM BST

Tactical analysis

Ons Jabeur defeated Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 to reach the #Wimbledon final.



Baseline Points Won

* Jabeur 50.8% (61/120)

* Sabalenka 46.7% (51/109)



2nd Serve Pts Won.

* Jabeur = 64%

* Sabalenka = 49%



In a match of very small margins, these mattered as much as any. — Craig O'Shannessy 🇺🇦 (@BrainGameTennis) July 13, 2023

06:09 PM BST

More from Jabeur

I was watching [the other semi-final]. Marketa [Vondrousova] is a great player. I’ve already lost twice to her this year. I guess going for my revenge again is working. Hopefully the crowd will be here.

06:01 PM BST

Ons loves the grass

28 - Ons Jabeur is the first player to win 28+ WTA matches on grass court in a three-year span since Maria Sharapova (30 between 2004 and 2006). Unstoppable. #Wimbledon | @Wimbledon @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/lAzDGcWCP2 — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 13, 2023

05:56 PM BST

Jabeur reacts

Thank you to the crowd that kept me in the match. It was very difficult with her shots and her serves. Thank you very much for believing in me. I’m working a lot with my mental coach about this. I might be writing a book about it! I’m very proud of myself because maybe the old me would have lost this match today and I would’ve been back home already. I’m finding the strength.”

Ons Jabeur (front) hugs with Aryna Sabalenka after winning the semi-final - Shutterstock/Tolga Akmen

05:52 PM BST

Twitter reacts

I’m really happy for Jabeur. She gave everything today. Sad it’s not the final, Sabalenka played well — Aiwanose Odafen (@aiwahannah) July 13, 2023

I don't know how Ons Jabeur is even alive....forget how she won against the brute force of those Sabalenka groundstrokes!

This 5'6" Tunisian woman is an all- heart - giant killer and she has my heart! #Wimbledon — Anu Menon (@ExLolaKutty) July 13, 2023

Ons Jabeur is some player. Out smarted Sabalenka tactically & mentally. Bravo 👏 🇹🇳 #Wimbledon — Caro Cairns (@carocairns) July 13, 2023

05:44 PM BST

The winning moment for Jabeur

ONS-TOPPABLE 🇹🇳@Ons_Jabeur produces a stunning comeback against No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the ladies’ final, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3 🙌#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/cFSnkIn55Y — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2023

05:40 PM BST

Jabeur 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 Sabalenka*

Sabalenka backhand into the net to start the game. Sabalenka forehand into the tramlines, 40-0.

Jabeur backhand down the line and Sabalenka nets a volley, 40-0. Three more match points.

Sabalenka saves the first. And the second when Jabeur hits a backhand into the tramlines, 40-30.

103mph Jabeur ace out wide. GAME. SET. MATCH. JABEUR. The two friends embrace at the net before Sabalenka departs quickly to cheers.

That was a very good tennis match.

05:35 PM BST

Jabeur* 6-7, 6-4, 5-3 Sabalenka

Sabalenka backhand into the tramlines at the start of a must-win game for her. Jabeur punishes a short Sabalenka second serve with a cross court backhand return winner, 15-30.

Good forehand into the corner from Sabalenka and Jabeur’s reply goes into the net.

Deep Jabeur return is called in, Sabalenka challenges and Hawkeye confirms the ball was inside the baseline. Match point.

Big ‘come on’ from Sabalenka after she hits a 102mph ace, deuce.

Sabalenka double fault, second match point. Slower first serve from Sabalenka catches out Jabeur, who floats a backhand return long.

Sabalenka backhand winner down the line to hold serve and force Jabeur to win the match on her own.

05:28 PM BST

Jabeur 6-7, 6-4, 5-2 Sabalenka*

Just the game that Jabeur would have wanted. She races to 40-0. She challenges a backhand return from Sabalenka that’s called in. Hawkeye confirms the ball landed right on the baseline, 40-15.

Jabeur backhand winner down the line and she’s a game away from the final.

05:25 PM BST

Jabeur* 6-7, 6-4, 4-2 Sabalenka

Off balance, Sabalenka nets a forehand on the opening point. Sabalenka with a wild forehand long, 0-30.

Credit to Sabalenka, she fights back and levels at 30-all with a forehand winner. Big first serve by Sabalenka and she finishes with a forehand winner, 40-30.

Another forehand error from Sabalenka and we go to deuce. Sabalenka tamely nets a backhand, break point.

Sabalenka goes into attack mode, gets a short ball and finishes the rally with a forehand winner, deuce.

Short return by Jabeur, Sabalenka gets there with time to spare but inexplicably hits a backhand into the tramlines, second break point.

Big serve, even bigger forehand winner down the line from Sabalenka, deuce. Sabalenka forehand error, third break point.

Huge hitting from both players but it’s Sabalenka who blinks first when she hits a backhand long. Jabeur breaks.

05:15 PM BST

Jabeur 6-7, 6-4, 3-2 Sabalenka*

Sabalenka is struggling to make an impact on the Jabeur service games. The Tunisian races to 40-0 easily. But Sabalenka gives herself a chance with a massive forehand winner.

However, Jabeur snuffs out the danger with a big first serve down the T that Sabalenka fails to return.

05:12 PM BST

Jabeur* 6-7, 6-4, 2-2 Sabalenka

114mph serve from Sabalenka flicks off Jabeur’s racket and into the crowd, 30-15. Backhand return down the line from Jabeur and Sabalenka slices a forehand long, 30-30.

Jabeur goes for a forehand return down the line but nets. Sabalenka holds.

Ons Jabeur celebrates winning the second set - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

05:07 PM BST

Jabeur 6-7, 6-4, 2-1 Sabalenka*

Back-to-back love holds as Jabeur eases through another service game.

05:07 PM BST

Jabeur* 6-7, 6-4, 1-1 Sabalenka

A huge roar from Sabalenka as she stops Jabeur’s run of games at five with an ace and a service hold to love.

05:05 PM BST

'Momentum with the Tunisian'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Tom Cary

Not sure how much it’s coming through on TV but Sabalenka seemed to tire towards the end of that second set. She’s still clubbing the ball, but she’s letting out a few sighs and whimpers as her unforced error count rises.

Jabeur quickest up from the changeover at the end of the set, too. Momentum with the Tunisian.

05:03 PM BST

Third Set: Jabeur 6-7, 6-4, 1-0 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Sabalenka left the court at the end of the second set for a comfort break and to recompose herself after losing four games in a row.

But she loses a fifth consecutive game as Jabeur holds to 15.

05:00 PM BST

Twitter reacts

Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes... Sabalenka is known for getting tight and all Jabeur has done is hang around and let it happen. — Dav Aulak (@DavAulak) July 13, 2023

This Sabalenka-Jabeur game is a wondrous 24-carat, no-holds, all-action ding-dong #Wimbledon — Paul Trueman (@paulwtrueman) July 13, 2023

Jabeur vs Sabalenka - incredible tennis but almost unbearably tense. — Tom Scott 🇺🇦 (@Tom___Scott) July 13, 2023

04:58 PM BST

Jabeur* 6-7, 6-4 Sabalenka

Sabalenka backhand into the net, 30-30. Massive point coming up. Sabalenka backhand into the tramlines, set point Jabeur.

89mph second serve by Sabalenka, it’s not bad but Jabeur hits a stunning backhand return winner down the line.

An incredible way to take the set and force a decider.

04:55 PM BST

'The fans want this to go on'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Tom Cary

Centre Court really warmed up now. A guy near me wearing a white sleeveless T-shirt with the label still attached (is that a fashion thing?) is standing up and applauding every Jabeur point.

They want this to go on.

04:54 PM BST

Jabeur 6-7, 5-4 Sabalenka*

Sabalenka backhand winner, 0-30. Slice of luck for Jabeur as her forehand clips the net cord and drop short on Sabalenka’s side, 15-30.

Sabalenka forehand return long, 30-30. Jabeur volley on the stretch drops in the tramlines, break point.

Wild forehand down the line from Sabalenka flies long, deuce. Sabalenka return is long and Jabeur holds.

Ons Jabeur falls to the floor against Aryna Sabalenka - Getty Images/Julian Finney

04:49 PM BST

Jabeur* 6-7, 4-4 Sabalenka

Frustration for Jabeur as Sabalenka finds the line with 113mph ace out wide, 15-0.

The crowd on Centre groans as Jabeur nets a backhand, 30-15. Deep return by Jabeur and Sabalenka slices into the net, 30-30.

Point of the match, Jabeur doesn’t do enough with a backhand, then hits a drop shot that Sabalenka reaches and flicks down the line for a winner. She raises her arm aloft in celebration.

Jabeur drop shot winner, deuce. Jabeur collapses to the turf after another exceptional point ends with her netting a forehand on the run.

Back to deuce we go as Sabalenka hits a forehand into the tramlines. Double fault Sabalenka, break point Jabeur.

Sabalenka forehand into the net and the crowd erupts on Centre as Jabeur breaks back. We’re back on serve.

04:40 PM BST

Jabeur 6-7, 3-4 Sabalenka*

Jabeur holds to 15 to keep herself in the set but she needs to find something quickly.

04:38 PM BST

Jabeur* 6-7, 2-4 Sabalenka

Sabalenka forehand winner to open the game. Jabeur forehand into the net, 30-0. 118mph ace from Sabalenka, 40-0.

Sabalenka holds after a Jabeur return goes long.

Ons Jabeur looks towards her players box for inspiration - PA/Victoria Jones

04:33 PM BST

Jabeur 6-7, 2-3 Sabalenka*

An opening for Sabalenka as Jabeur nets a forehand, 0-30. Deep Sabalenka forehand return and Jabeur nets a defensive backhand. Three break points.

Sabalenka gets a look at a second serve and Jabeur serves into the net for a double fault. Wow.

That could be the decisive moment in the match.

04:31 PM BST

Jabeur* 6-7, 2-2 Sabalenka

Sabalenka gets a drop shot all wrong and slices the ball into the net, 30-30. Jabeur goes a spectacular running forehand winner but nets, 40-30.

Shot of the day from Sabalenka as she hits a lovely drop shot winner off the forehand to win the game. Very soft hands.

04:28 PM BST

Jabeur 6-7, 2-1 Sabalenka*

Jabeur seals a love hold with an ace. She’s faced just one break point in the match so far, winning 87 per cent of points on her first serve.

04:27 PM BST

'Marathon first set rather than a sprint'

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Tom Cary

Dina Asher-Smith still watching on from the Royal Box but that was a marathon first set rather than a sprint. Almost as long as the entire first semi-final.

Decent atmosphere, though the guy in front of me doesn’t seem to agree. Currently shopping for trousers on eBay.

Pooja Patel and Dina Asher-Smith in the Royal Box - WireImage/Karwai Tang

04:24 PM BST

Jabeur* 6-7, 1-1 Sabalenka

Confidence is flowing from Sabalenka as she continues to power down serves and blast through Jabeur’s defences.

She holds to 15 with a backhand winner.

04:23 PM BST

Second Set: Jabeur 6-7, 1-0 Sabalenka* (*denotes next server)

Ideal start to a must-win set for Jabeur as she holds to 30 when Sabalenks makes a backhand error.

Aryna Sabalenka took the opening set - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

04:19 PM BST

Tearful Svitolina

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Simon Briggs

Away from Centre Court, we just had a tearful press conference from Elina Svitolina.

She said many times that “I’m just really disappointed with the performance that I showed today” before adding that, much as she treasured the feeling of representing Ukraine on the sporting stage, there was also a sense of heavy responsibility.

04:17 PM BST

Jabeur 6-7 Sabalenka - TIEBREAK

Jabeur backhand long, 4-3. 117mph Sabalenka ace down the T, 4-4. Jabeur forehand is just long and confirmed by Hawkeye, 4-5.

Deep Sabalenka return and Jabeur nets a backhand, 4-6. Jabeur forehand winner, 5-6. 112mph Sabalenka first serve and Jabeur’s forehand slice drifts long, 5-7.

04:13 PM BST

Jabeur 6-6 Sabalenka - TIEBREAK

Jabeur return into the net, 0-1. 107mph Jabeur ace down the T, 1-1. Sabalenka gets a look at a second serve but nets her backhand return, 2-1. Huge ball striking from Sabalenka and she finishes the point with a forehand winner, 2-2.

Sabalenka goes for too much on her second serve and it’s a double fault, 3-2. Jabeur with a stunning running forehand winner down the line, 4-2.

The crowd loved that.

04:09 PM BST

Jabeur 6-6 Sabalenka*

Sabalenka loses her final challenge after incorrectly thinking Jabeur’s backhand down the line was long, 30-15.

Sabalenka forehand return long and Jabeur holds.

Tiebreak to decide the set coming up!

04:06 PM BST

Jabeur* 5-6 abalenka

Jabeur pulls Sabalenka out wide to the right then the left to gain the backhand error, 30-15. Sabalenka responds with a 109mph ace.

Jabeur backhand return into the net and Sabalenka books herself a tiebreak at the very least.

Ons Jabeur in action against Aryna Sabalenka - PA/John Walton

04:03 PM BST

Jabeur 5-5 Sabalenka*

Very comfortable service game for Jabeur as she holds in a little more than a minute and quickly puts the pressure back on Sabalenka.

04:00 PM BST

Jabeur* 4-5 abalenka

The quality of this match is much higher than the first semi-final. Whoever wins this match will be the big favourite going into the final.

Jabeur rushes Sabalenka with a deep return and earns a forehand error, 30-30. Sabalenka responds with a 109mph wide serve which flies away for an ace.

Sabalenka gets a low mid-court return ball but nets a forehand, deuce. White chalk flies in the air as Sabalenka hits a 121mph first serve ace. But a double fault makes it deuce.

Sabalenka hold serve again when Jabeur nets a defensive backhand.

03:55 PM BST

Jabeur 4-4 Sabalenka*

Just like Sabalenka in the previous game, Jabeur eases to 40-0. But the Belarusian takes the score to 40-30 with a deep backhand return that forces Jabeur to net a backhand.

But Jabeur comes through again to keep herself level.

03:51 PM BST

Jabeur* 3-4 Sabalenka

After the struggles in her previous service game, Sabalenka will be relieved to hold easily to love and stay in front.

Aryna Sabalenka plays a backhand against Ons Jabeur - Getty Images/Patrick Smith

03:48 PM BST

Jabeur 3-3 Sabalenka*

Deep forehand return by Sabalenka is called out, 30-15. She challenges and the ball did bounce just long. She now has one challenge remaining.

Jabeur backhand into the net, 40-30. The Tunisian holds when Sabalenka’s sliced forehand drifts long.

03:46 PM BST

Skupski closes in on men's doubles final

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Jeremy Wilson

Some good news on Court One for British tennis fans. Liverpool’s Neal Skupski, who is being partnered by Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands, was outstanding at the end of the first set of their semi-final against Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden.

Two return winners and then a game-winning volley down the middle of the court to break serve at 5-5 before serving out to love to put the top seeds into a one-set lead. Skupksi has twice previously been part of winning teams in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon but never in the men’s doubles.

03:44 PM BST

Jabeur* 2-3 Sabalenka

Short angled return by Jabeur, Sabalenka gets up to the ball easily but sends a cross-court backhand into the tramlines, 15-15.

Jabeur drags Sabalenka to the net again, where she is not comfortable, and whips a forehand down the line, 15-30.

Sabalenka backhand long after Jabeur targets it with a series of forehands, two break points. Sabalenka saves the first with a forehand winner.

And the second with a delicate drop shot that Jabeur gets to but the ball goes high and wide.

Longest game of the match so far with four deuces but Sabalenka finally gets over the line with a backhand winner down the line.

03:35 PM BST

Jabeur 2-2 Sabalenka*

Another illustration of the power Sabalenka has as she blasts a backhand winner down the line, 15-15

But Jabeur has guile and precision and she outwits Sabalenka with a drop shot followed by a volley winner, 30-15.

First double fault of the match by Jabeur, 40-30. But she holds when Sabalenka nets a backhand return.

03:32 PM BST

Jabeur* 1-2 Sabalenka

Lovely backhand winner from Jabeur as she sends Sabalenka the wrong way, 0-15. Jabeur forehand return long, 30-15.

Another backhand winner for Jabeur as she blasts a shot past the onrushing Sabalenka, 30-30. Sabalenka overhits on a backhand and that gives Jabeur a break point.

Sabalenka keeps her cool, pushing Jabeur left and then right before hitting a backhand winner into the open court.

Blistering backhand winner down the line by Sabalenka and an unreturned serve means she also survives a scare.

Ons Jabeur in action - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

03:24 PM BST

Jabeur 1-1 Sabalenka*

Early pressure on the Jabeur serve as she falls to 30-40 after a deep Sabalenka return rushes her into a backhand error.

Sabalenka gets a look at a second serve but sends her backhand return long. Back-to-back returns into the net from Sabalenka and Jabeur holds.

03:21 PM BST

Who deserves a Wimbledon statue?

Telegraph Sport analysis

By Jeremy Wilson

An overheard debate on the train to Wimbledon….tennis statues. Rafael Nadal was honoured at Roland Garros in 2021. Rod Laver is immortalised in Melbourne. There are Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson at Flushing Meadows but we have only Fred Perry, Britain’s triple Wimbledon champion between 1934 and 1936, at SW19.

With 87 years now passed, there was a feeling that a few other legends may have merited something at Wimbledon and uppermost in the conversation were Roger Federer, with his eight men’s singles titles, and Martina Navratilova on nine. Add in Navratilova’s 11 doubles title (she was still playing in the invitational event on Wednesday, aged 66 and in remission from cancer) and hard to imagine that anyone has a better case.

03:20 PM BST

First Set: Ons Jabeur* 0-1 Aryna Sabalenka (*denotes next server)

Plenty of empty green seats on Centre with spectators taking a break between matches. It should fill up soon.

Jabeur’s plan to put Sabalenka into serve backfires as the Belarusian holds to love.

03:18 PM BST

Coin toss

The sun has come out outside but the roof will remain on for this semi-final.

Jabeur won the toss and opted to receive first. Bold call given Sabalenka’s powerful serve.

03:16 PM BST

Here we go!

For the final place in the ladies' final...



Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur enter Centre Court#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/lW9uNYVBkO — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2023

03:13 PM BST

Elina Svitolina's fairytale run ended by Marketa Vondrousova

Marketa Vondrousova took a big step towards her first Wimbledon final after taking the opening set of her last-four clash with Elina Svitolina.

The Czech, who made the French Open final in 2019, broke Svitolina’s serve three times on the way to winning the first set 6-3.

The Ukrainian crowd favourite will not panic, though, having won three of her first five matches in three sets.

Elina Svitolina

03:09 PM BST

Sabalenka pleads with crowd to stop booing – but Wimbledon won't step in

World No 2 urged the crowds to stop booing Russian and Belarusian players, but the All England Club has refused to follow other authorities in telling spectators to stay quiet.

Sabalenka hoped reception from the crowd at Wimbledon will improve after the Women’s Tennis Association addressed the Ukraine handshake “misunderstanding” which saw fellow Belarusian, Victoria Azarenka, heckled on Sunday.

02:59 PM BST

Ons Jabeur gets her revenge over Rybakina

Yesterday, Ons Jabeur gained her revenge over Elena Rybakina, as the Tunisian recovered from a one-set deficit to score a comeback 6-7, 6-4 ,6-1 victory over the reigning champion in a memorable act of sweet revenge on Centre Court.

Ons Jabeur

02:49 PM BST

Wimbledon betting offers and free bets

Take advantage of these Wimbledon betting offers and free bets today at SW19.

02:43 PM BST

Jabeur continues vengeance tour – with Sabalenka now in her sights

Hello and welcome to coverage from Wimbledon of the second women’s semi-final between Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka on Centre Court.

Jabeur was runner-up last year but gained revenge on Elena Rybakina by beating her in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. The Tunisian is aiming to finally win her first grand slam title but faces a stern examination of those ambitions in the shape of Sabalenka.

Despite Sabalenka being the bigger hitter, Jabeur says she is confident she can stand up to the challenge. “For me it’s going to be very similar to the quarter-final,” she said. “I’m going to try my best to stay focused and take every opportunity.

Aryna is more emotional than Elena, so maybe it could be a good or bad thing, I’m not sure. But let’s see. “I’m going to prepare and take my revenge from two years ago. I think I showed to myself that I can stand up against these players. It’s a great proof for me to start the game and to be confident and to go 100 per cent.

Honestly, I have nothing to lose.” Victory for Sabalenka would send her through to a maiden Wimbledon final and guarantee she replaces Iga Swiatek as the new world No 1.

“To be honest, I want both (smiling,” she said. “But I’m trying to focus on myself because I know if I’ll start thinking about all this stuff, I’m going to lose my focus on court, my game. So I’m trying to focus on myself right now and make sure that every time I’m on the court I bring my best tennis.

“Then later on we’ll see if I’m ready to become world No 1 or if I’m ready to play another final.” The first semi-final is currently taking place and you can follow the latest updates here

