Ons Jabeur targets history at second attempt in US Open women's final

Iga Swiatek to face Ons Jabeur in US Open women's final - GETTY IMAGES

World No 1 Iga Swiatek survived a major scare from Aryna Sabalenka to reach the US Open final and set up a showdown against Ons Jabeur.

Swiatek, whose form has fluctuated since her 37-match winning streak earlier this season, fought back from a set down set and 4-2 in the deciding set to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

"I'm pretty happy that even though maybe I wasn't feeling 100 per cent perfectly from the beginning of the tournament, I was still able to get better and better and to play a really solid game," she said.

"On clay, I feel just perfect. But for me actually winning when I'm not feeling perfectly, it's the best kind of thing and best feeling. The satisfaction is pretty big."

In contrast, Jabeur cruised into her second grand slam final of the year when she swept past Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3.

Garcia came into the match on the back of a 13-match winning run but she had no answer to the Tunisian's skill and class. Jabeur becomes the first Arab/African woman to reach the US Open final and believes she can claim a historic maiden grand slam title.

"It feels more real just to be in the finals again," she said. "At Wimbledon I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn't believe it. Even after the match, I was just going to do my things and not realising it was an amazing achievement already.

"But now I hope I'm getting used to it. I'm just happy the fact that I backed up the results in Wimbledon and people are not really surprised I'm in the finals.

"I feel very positive about this one. The most important thing is not to regret, because I'm going to give it all on this one. Even if this one is not going to happen, I'm very sure that another one will come."

Ons Jabeur - GETTY IMAGES

Intriguingly, the career head-to-head between Swiatek and Jabeur is 2-2 with the latter winning their last meeting on a hard court in 2021.

"Iga never loses finals, so it's going to be very tough," said Jabeur. "I know she struggled a little bit with the balls here, but I don't see her struggling much, to be honest with you.

"She's playing awesome. It's going to be a tough match. I'm definitely going for my revenge. I love playing on this surface, and I feel like I know exactly what to do against her."