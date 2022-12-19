How OnlyFans page has helped Kay Hansen support MMA career: ‘I don’t have to get another job’

LAS VEGAS – Although she’s received quite a bit of criticism for it, OnlyFans has helped Kay Hansen’s MMA career.

Hansen (7-6) recently parted ways with the UFC after dropping three consecutive fights and will return to Invicta FC. But the 23-year-old hasn’t competed since April and has been sidelined by a hand injury. What has kept her afloat and allowed her to put all her attention into fighting is her OnlyFans account.

“I feel like a lot of people knock it, and I understand everyone has their opinion, but at the end of the day, it allows me to make the training schedule I want,” Hansen told MMA Junkie on the World MMA Awards red carpet. “I don’t have to get another job working a 9-to-5, you know what I mean? So it allows me to structure my camps and focus on what really matters, and that’s fighting.”

Hansen suffered her hand injury a few months ago while wrestling. She expects it to take another 8-12 weeks to heal and hopes she can return in the first quarter of 2023.

“Right now I have a fractured hand, so I’m waiting on that to heal,” Hansen said. “And once that heals, I’m looking to fight as soon as possible in the beginning of 2023. But I have to make sure my hand is healed before I do that.”

Hansen had four octagon appearances before her release. After a win over Jinh Yu Frey in her UFC debut in June 2020, Hansen lost three straight fights to Cory McKenna, Jasmine Jasudavicius, and most recently Piera Rodriguez at UFC 273, a fight where she missed weight by 2.5 pounds.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie