This is the only way to celebrate Richard Sherman’s birthday

Richard Sherman has had a lot of legendary moments in his 32 years of life.

Graduating high school with a 4.2 GPA, helping lead the Stanford Cardinal to a 12-1 school record, being selected in the 2011 NFL Draft, becoming the NFL interceptions leader, being named to five Pro Bowls, and winning a Super Bowl championship, all likely made the list.

But there's one unforgettable moment we want to celebrate on Sherman's 32nd birthday and it doesn't involve him in a San Francisco 49ers uniform.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the 2013 NFC Championship game, Sherman tipped a pass intended for Michael Crabtree in the end zone leading to an interception in the final minute. This crucial play helped the Seahawks seal the win over the 49ers and Seattle went to Super Bowl 2014.

[RELATED: Five throwback Seahawks games to watch on NFL Game Pass]

Then, the magic happened.

Today we'd like to reminisce on how fired up Richard Sherman was after sealing an NFC Championship win for the @Seahawks five years ago.



Happy birthday, @RSherman_25!



(via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/m7W6MPubab







— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 30, 2020

Sherman took to the sideline for a live postgame interview with Erin Andrews and proceeded to scream into the camera about how he's the best cornerback in the NFL and 49ers receiver Michael Crabtree should never try him.

"I'm the best corner in the game," Sherman said. "When you try me with a sorry receiver like Crabtree, that's the result you're going to get. Don't you ever talk about me."

Story continues

Sherman was ripped on social media for the interview following the game, but these are the moments we live for.

Now 32, Sherman has not only proven he's one of the NFL's elite cornerbacks over the past decade, but perhaps ever. His shutdown defense on the perimeter is untouchable and the fact that he received another All-Pro nod in 2019, shows he's still got a lot more in the tank.

Happy Birthday, Sherman, and thank you from sports fans everywhere.

This is the only way to celebrate Richard Shermans birthday originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest