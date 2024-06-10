Only two untouchable strikers at Juventus under Thiago Motta

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz are the only two ‘untouchable’ Juventus strikers under Thiago Motta.

Juventus are set to announce Motta as their new head coach but have already made some key transfer decisions, including putting Federico Chiesa on the market.

Chiesa’s contract expires in 2025, and since the two parties have not reached an agreement to extend it, Juventus will listen to offers to avoid losing the Italian on a free transfer in a year.

Moise Kean is on the market too, with a contract until 2025, while Arkadiusz Milik’s stay ends a year later, but Juventus are also waiting for offers for the Poland striker.

Milik suffered a meniscus injury during preparation for Euro 2024, so he will miss the tournament.

The 30-year-old underwent surgery at the J|Medical in Turin on Monday morning.

Monday’s printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, on page 14, reports that only two Juventus strikers will be untouchable this summer: Vlahovic and Yildiz.

The Turkish talent will even sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants after Euro 2024.