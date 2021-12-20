Only two referees for Suns-Hornets game as Zach Zarba and Eric Dalen are under NBA's health and safety protocols

Referee Zach Zarba signals during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Only two referees will officiate Sunday's Hornets-Suns game as referees Zach Zarba and Eric Dalen are both under the NBA's health and safety protocols.

"Zach Zarba and Eric Dalen are not available to officiate tonight's Charlotte-Phoenix game per the league's health and safety protocols," league officials said.

Brent Barnaky will be joined by Bill Kennedy for the game at Footprint Center.

From Phoenix, Kennedy was not listed on the original three-person crew for Sunday's game.

The rise in COVID cases continues to impact the NBA as several teams have players and coaches under health and safety protocols.

The Hornets are without Cody Martin for Sunday's game as he's also under the league's health and safety protocols.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets guard Cody Martin has been placed in the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols and will be listed as OUT for tonight's game at PHX — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) December 19, 2021

