Only two Ohio State players taken in latest CBS Sports NFL mock draft

It is that time of the year when fans of failing NFL franchises start to look forward to the 2023 NFL Draft and the hope of a new star added to their roster. Josh Edwards has released his updated mock draft for CBS Sports and it is a little surprising.

Typically we have seen the dynamic trio of Paris Johnson Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and C.J. Stroud get selected in the first round, and sometimes Dawand Jones is sprinkled in there as well. This newest mock draft has the lowest amount of former Ohio State stars in the first round that I have seen so far this off-season and honestly I disagree with it, but nonetheless, let’s dive into what the expert has to say.

C.J. Stroud

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Peach Bowl Ohio State At Georgia

What CBS Sports Projects

No. 2 overall pick, Houston Texans

WHAT Edwards SAYS

“Houston does not get its pick of quarterback at No. 2 overall, but

C.J. Stroud could still prove to be an elite talent.”

PFF's 2022 College 101: No. 7: C.J. Stroud pic.twitter.com/IWjm6KRbFK — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 27, 2023

Paris Johnson Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Ncaa Football Michigan Wolverines At Ohio State Buckeyes

What CBS Sports Projects

No. 11 overall pick, Tennessee Titans

WHAT Edwards SAYS

“Tennessee may need to replace both starting offensive tackles so Paris Johnson is a good start. He played one season at left tackle after beginning his Ohio State career on the interior.”

Really enjoyed watching Paris Johnson Jr. Love his size, length, movement skills, and functional athleticism. There’s work to be done with adding more power in his lower half and consistent hand technique. There’s a lot to like from OSU’s LT. pic.twitter.com/Uilg8vLTPG — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) January 19, 2023

