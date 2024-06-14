Only two Barcelona attackers are guaranteed a place in Hansi Flick’s squad for next season

Only two Barcelona attackers are guaranteed a place in Hansi Flick’s squad for next season

An insight into the current standing of the attacking ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has this week been forthcoming online.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and reveals that, as things stand, only two members of the Blaugrana’s frontline are guaranteed places in the club’s squad for next season.

The pair in question? Lamine Yamal, and Robert Lewandowski.

Beyond as much, the priority for new Barca boss Hansi Flick is the return of João Félix.

Sporting director Deco, meanwhile, is ready to do his part in keeping hold of Raphinha, though the Brazilian’s stay, as of yet, cannot be assured.

The situation of Vitor Roque is considered as completely up in the air, whilst the returning Ansu Fati is expected to be moved on once more at the earliest opportunity.

Finally, Ferran Torres is eager to stay put, but his sale will likely be taken into serious consideration, in the case of a substantial offer landing on the Camp Nou desks.

Conor Laird | GSFN