It only took 5 minutes for a referee to get the Los Angeles Chargers' new name wrong

The Chargers' move to Los Angeles was one of the stories of the NFL offseason, but old habits die hard.

With over 50 years of history in San Diego, it might take a while for football fans to remember that the team has a new home in the StubHub Center.

That problem took center stage on Monday night during a showdown between the Chargers and the Denver Broncos. With less than five minutes gone in the first quarter, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn called a timeout, but when the official announced the move, he mistakenly awarded it to "San Diego."

While the mistake was harmless enough, the Chargers' marketing team couldn't have been pleased. The NFL's viability in Los Angeles is a frequently debated subject, and as long as people associate the Chargers with San Diego, it will be difficult for Angelenos to embrace the team as their own.

That official wasn't the first football figure to forget that the Chargers have a new home, however. During his introductory press conference back in January, Lynn referred to his new team as being from San Diego, only to correct himself seconds later.

It seems likely that the words "Los Angeles Chargers" will eventually become second nature to football fans, but for now, the rebranded franchise will continue to play in the shadow of its 50-year history down the coast.

The Chargers will play their next game on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

