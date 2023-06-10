The only time USC football played Michigan in Ann Arbor’s ‘Big House’

The USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines usually meet on New Year’s Day, but with the Trojans’ arrival in the Big Ten next year, these two proud football schools will begin a new era. They will meet in the regular season instead of the postseason.

The Big Ten football schedule is out, and one of the big headliners is that USC will host Michigan in the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2024. The teams do not play in 2025, which points to a meeting between the schools in Ann Arbor in either 2026 or 2027.

When USC does go to Michigan Stadium in 2026 or 2027, it will be just the second time the Trojans have gone to The Big House. The previous — and only — instance was 1958. Under 78,000 attended this game, with Michigan and USC both struggling. The two teams finished under .500 in 1958. USC was 4-5-1, Michigan 2-6-1.

One can be sure that both teams will be good when they meet three or four years from now.

