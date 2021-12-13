Only these three teams have been in a bowl game during each of the last 20 seasons

Wisconsin’s bowl streak lived on in 2021, as the Badgers are headed to the Las Vegas Bowl in a matchup with Arizona State.

This season marked the 20th year in row that the Badgers would be playing in a bowl game, a streak that dates back to 2002 when Wisconsin beat Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

How many teams can say they have been in a bowl game in each of the last 20 seasons? The list is shorter than you think. Many streaks have recently been broken, including the longest in college football history. Florida State holds that title, as they appeared in a bowl game from 1982-2017 (36 years). Nebraska is right behind them at 35 years, in a streak that was broken in 2003.

So, which teams actively hold at least a 20-game streak?

Wisconsin - 20 years - 2002-2021

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers hold up the Dukes Cooler after beating Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The streak lives on. From the 2002 Alamo Bowl to the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl, Wisconsin has now appeared in 20 consecutive bowl games.

Oklahoma - 23 years - 1999-2021

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s streak is still breathing, as the Sooners will take on Oregon in the 2021 Alamo Bowl.

Georgia - 25 years - 1997-2021

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall (41) celebrates after getting a sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game between South Carolina and Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

The longest active bowl streak in college football could be upheld by a national championship. Georgia will take on Michigan in the CFP semifinal as the Bulldogs look to finish what they started.

