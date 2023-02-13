Only three QBs have accomplished in their careers what Patrick Mahomes did this season

NFL fans may not realize it, but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes put together a season unlike any in league history.

Mahomes led the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passess, and that’s why he won his second MVP award. He then helped the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII and was named the game’s MVP.

As ESPN Stats & Info noted, only three quarterbacks have accomplished those four feats in their entire careers. That trio is Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner.

Amazingly, Mahomes did those four things in just one season.

Patrick Mahomes in 2022....

- Won regular season MVP

- Won Super Bowl MVP

- Led the NFL in Pass TD

- Led the NFL in Pass yards



Only 3 players have done in a whole career what Mahomes did in 1 season (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner). pic.twitter.com/8xKN6CCeCk — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2023

That is just one of the many incredible statistics to come from Super Bowl LVII. Here are five others.

1. Epic comeback

NFL Research noted that just one team had rallied from a deficit of 10 or more points at halftime to win in the Super Bowl. It was the Patriots in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons.

Before Sunday, teams had been 1-26 when down by 10 or more points, but the Chiefs did it despite trailing 24-14 at the break.

The Chiefs trail the Eagles by 10 points at halftime of #SuperBowlLVII



Teams that trail by 10+ points at halftime are 1-26 in the Super Bowl — with the only win being the Patriots in Super Bowl LI against the Falcons — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 13, 2023

2. Offensive juggernaut

FanSided’s Matt Verderame shared this statistic that showed how the Chiefs offense flat-out dominated the second-ranked Eagles defense.

Story continues

The Chiefs averaged 6.4 yards per play last night. All season, the Eagles allowed a league-best 4.8 yards per play.



For context, the worst defense by YPP this year? The Lions, who allowed 6.2.



Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid basically turned the NFL's best defense into the worst. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) February 13, 2023

3. Amazing second half

CBS Sports shared these numbers that showed how incredible the Chiefs played in the second half of Super Bowl LVII on both offense and defense.

The Chiefs in the second half of Super Bowl LVII



️0 turnovers

️0 punts

️0 penalties

️0 sacks allowed

️1 incompletion

️Scored on all 4 drives pic.twitter.com/KaNCKtYP5k — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 13, 2023

4. Streak busters

ESPN shared a look at three Super Bowl trends that the Chiefs reversed on Sunday night.

Notable streaks snapped last night by Patrick Mahomes/Chiefs:



- Previous 9 MVPs to reach Super Bowl had all lost

- Previous 6 individual pass yds leaders to reach Super Bowl had all lost

- Previous 8 teams to win coin toss at Super Bowl had all lost pic.twitter.com/EW4w26dHb4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 13, 2023

5. Reid in select company

CBS Sports shared a list of NFL coaches who have won 200 or more games and at least two Super Bowls. It’s a really small group that now includes Chiefs coach Andy Reid.