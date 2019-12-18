Only three Patriots make it to the Pro Bowl

The Patriots are 11-3 this year, but they’re lacking in star power. Indeed, they’re so lacking in star power that only three Patriots have qualified for the Pro Bowl — none on offense.

The Pro Bowlers are cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Donta Hightower, and special-teamer Matthew Slater.

For Slater, it’s Pro Bowl No. 8, passing Steve Tasker for the special-teams record.

Quarterback Tom Brady didn’t make it. Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman didn’t, either. It’s no surprise. Despite the team’s success this season, they’ve done it with a defense that has performed very well, most of the time.

Not that the Patriots or the players care about the Pro Bowl. Sure, they should use the slight as motivation. But none of them want to go to the Pro Bowl. They’re still aiming for the game to be played the following weekend.