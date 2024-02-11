Only three former Colts playing in Super Bowl LVIII

The 2023 season is officially set to come to an end Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

Only three former Indianapolis Colts players will be playing in the biggest game of the season, all of which are on the 49ers sideline.

Here’s a look at the three former Colts players participating in Super Bowl LVIII:

S George Odum, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

53-man roster: 2018-2021

Odum was a big part of the Colts’ special teams unit while he was with the organization. He earned a role as an undrafted free agent rookie and quickly grew into a fantastic special teamer, earning an All-Pro First-Team nod in 2020.

OT Matt Pryor, San Francisco 49ers

Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

53-man roster: 2021-2022

Pryor’s tenure was short and tumultuous. He had a reserve role in 2021 and was given the starting left tackle role in 2022. Pryor’s campaign in 2022 was nothing short of disastrous as he struggled to produce on either side of the line.

DT T.Y. McGill, San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

53-man roster: 2015-2016

McGill had a quick two seasons with the Colts before he was waived during final roster cuts ahead of the 2017 season. He played 25 games across two seasons, nearly half of his career-games played since joining the league.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire