Only these teams have a pair of top wins in college basketball so far this season

This is the time of year in college basketball when the record doesn’t tell the whole story, but rather the schedule that has led you to said record defines who you are in the non-conference. Which teams have a pair of top wins so far? Wisconsin is among them. Purdue leads the way at 4-0 in quadrant 1A wins, which represents the top teams in college basketball.

Wisconsin’s pair of top wins have come against Virginia in Fort Meyers on a neutral court, and then in front of a raucous Kohl Center crowd against in-state rival Marquette.

Here is a look at the full list of teams with at least a pair of top wins early in the college basketball season:

College Basketball teams with 2+ Q1A Wins: Purdue 4-0

Houston 3-0

Arizona 3-2

Memphis 2-0

FAU 2-1

Kansas 2-1

UNC 2-1

Clemson 2-1

Providence 2-1

Wisconsin 2-2

Marquette 2-2

Texas A&M 2-3

Tennessee 2-3 — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) December 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire