It Only Takes 1 Piece of Furniture to Brighten Up Any Space - a Modern Floor Lamp

    It Only Takes 1 Piece of Furniture to Brighten Up Any Space - a Modern Floor Lamp

  • <p>I have this <span>Brightech Sky LED Torchiere Super Bright Floor Lamp</span> ($60, originally $66), and it's amazing. It has three settings, so you can choose your level of brightness, and it's so minimal, it can be placed anywhere.</p>
    A Minimal Staple: Brightech Sky LED Torchiere Super Bright Floor Lamp

    I have this Brightech Sky LED Torchiere Super Bright Floor Lamp ($60, originally $66), and it's amazing. It has three settings, so you can choose your level of brightness, and it's so minimal, it can be placed anywhere.

  • <p>This <span>Brightech Montage Modern LED Floor Lamp</span> ($80, originally $96) will look beautiful anywhere you put it. It's a classic shape that will be at home in any space too.</p>
    A Classic Lamp: Brightech Montage Modern LED Floor Lamp

    This Brightech Montage Modern LED Floor Lamp ($80, originally $96) will look beautiful anywhere you put it. It's a classic shape that will be at home in any space too.

  • <p>This <span>Addlon LED Floor Lamp</span> ($70, originally $80) looks like something out of a movie, which we love. It's minimal and provides lots of light.</p>
    A Retro Lamp: Addlon LED Floor Lamp

    This Addlon LED Floor Lamp ($70, originally $80) looks like something out of a movie, which we love. It's minimal and provides lots of light.

  • <p>Get a side table and a lamp all in one with this <span>Brightech Madison LED Floor Lamp With USB Charging Ports</span> ($115, originally $138). It's a great solution to two problems.</p>
    A Full Furniture Piece: Brightech Madison LED Floor Lamp With USB Charging Ports

    Get a side table and a lamp all in one with this Brightech Madison LED Floor Lamp With USB Charging Ports ($115, originally $138). It's a great solution to two problems.

  • <p>This retro-inspired <span>Brightech Leaf Touch LED Floor Lamp</span> ($65, originally $78) is so cool. Plus, the gold accents add a nice touch to your space.</p>
    A Vintage-Inspired Lamp: Brightech Leaf Touch LED Floor Lamp

    This retro-inspired Brightech Leaf Touch LED Floor Lamp ($65, originally $78) is so cool. Plus, the gold accents add a nice touch to your space.

  • <p>This <span>Brightech Trilage Modern LED Arc Floor Lamp With Marble Base</span> ($160) will bring you three times the light. Who could resist that?</p>
    Lots of Light: Brightech Trilage Modern LED Arc Floor Lamp With Marble Base

    This Brightech Trilage Modern LED Arc Floor Lamp With Marble Base ($160) will bring you three times the light. Who could resist that?

  • <p>This modern <span>Brightech Sparq Arc LED Floor Lamp</span> ($90, originally $96) will definitely make a statement. It's so unique, and will have houseguests talking.</p>
    A Modern Marvel: Brightech Sparq Arc LED Floor Lamp

    This modern Brightech Sparq Arc LED Floor Lamp ($90, originally $96) will definitely make a statement. It's so unique, and will have houseguests talking.

  • <p>This <span>Simple Designs Home Etagere Organizer</span> ($36, originally $60) is a seriously useful piece of furniture. Plus, it's not overly bulky, which is great.</p>
    Sleek and Useful: Simple Designs Home Etagere Organizer

    This Simple Designs Home Etagere Organizer ($36, originally $60) is a seriously useful piece of furniture. Plus, it's not overly bulky, which is great.

India Yaffe

The best thing I ever did for my apartment was buy a floor lamp. It might sound trivial, but it has completely changed my space. When looking at living spaces, the single most important thing to me was light. And though I've got some beautiful big windows, my apartment has very little overhead lighting, which is pretty common. So, especially at night, having a great floor lamp makes all the difference, and you can buy these eight top-rated picks on Amazon.

From smart lights you can control with your phone to lights with built-in shelves, there's something for every interior decorating style. It's one of those things that you'll never know you needed until you've got it, and then you'll be amazed you ever lived without it. Just keep reading to shop our picks.

Related: I'm a Minimalist Through and Through, and These Are My Favorite Home Decor Pieces

