It Only Takes 1 Piece of Furniture to Brighten Up Any Space - a Modern Floor Lamp

The best thing I ever did for my apartment was buy a floor lamp. It might sound trivial, but it has completely changed my space. When looking at living spaces, the single most important thing to me was light. And though I've got some beautiful big windows, my apartment has very little overhead lighting, which is pretty common. So, especially at night, having a great floor lamp makes all the difference, and you can buy these eight top-rated picks on Amazon.

From smart lights you can control with your phone to lights with built-in shelves, there's something for every interior decorating style. It's one of those things that you'll never know you needed until you've got it, and then you'll be amazed you ever lived without it. Just keep reading to shop our picks.

Related: I'm a Minimalist Through and Through, and These Are My Favorite Home Decor Pieces