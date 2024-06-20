'The only style': Arne Slot reveals what fans can expect from his Liverpool team

Arne Slot talked about his playing style in his first interview as the new Liverpool head coach. Here’s what he said.

Liverpool released the first Arne Slot interview on Wednesday. It saw the new head coach speak about all sorts - including how you can expect his side to play.

Slot makes it clear that he was hired to somewhat continue what Jurgen Klopp had the team doing. Things will be slightly different, though,

"Yeah, it is my style but I think it is the style of many modern coaches at the moment: we were all a bit inspired because of the rivalry between City and Liverpool," said Slot.

"We were all inspired by Guardiola and Klopp and I think at a big club, which I worked in in Feyenoord as well, it is probably the only style you can play – to have the ball a lot, to have a lot of energy, and I think also now there are comparisons between the club I left behind and the club I am going to work for now.

"Both [sets of] fans love to see a team that wants to do everything to win a game and if things are tough they try to do everything to turn the game around and I think that has been done by Liverpool many times and I think that has been done by my former side Feyenoord many times as well."

Arne Slot wants the ball

That will be the biggest difference: prioritising possession over intensity. Now, Liverpool found themselves with the ball plenty under Klopp, regularly dominating possession anyway but it was never the absolute priority.

It will be under Slot and that's how he likes his team to do things. Keep the ball, play with pace, and wear opponents down.

And above all, it'll be interesting to see how certain Liverpool players adapt to that. Some will thrive under the new ideas, some may not recapture the form they had under Klopp.

There's little doubt that this is the most interesting Liverpool season since Klopp's debut campaign.

