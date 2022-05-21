Only six times has preseason favorite won the Super Bowl
The Buffalo Bills are currently the favorite to win the NFL title in 2022. Many sportsbooks, including Tipico, have the Bills with the best odds to take home Super Bowl LVII.
Currently sitting at +650, Buffalo leads the way in the oddsmakers eyes.
For those curious, the top-five teams are:
Bills +650
Bucs +750
Chiefs +950
Rams +1100
Packers +1200
However, just because the Bills might be sitting pretty in the summer doesn’t guarantee a thing.
In fact, according to WGR-550 radio in Buffalo, only six times has such a team went on to win the Super Bowl. It hasn’t happened at all since 2018, either.
Check out the list below:
Only 6-times ever has the preseason Super Bowl favorite (which the Bills are) gone on to win the Super Bowl…
2018: New England
2016: New England
2006: Indianapolis
1993: Dallas
1989: San Francisco
1988: San Francisco
