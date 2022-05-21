Only six times has preseason favorite won the Super Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Buffalo Bills are currently the favorite to win the NFL title in 2022. Many sportsbooks, including Tipico, have the Bills with the best odds to take home Super Bowl LVII.

Currently sitting at +650, Buffalo leads the way in the oddsmakers eyes.

For those curious, the top-five teams are:

  • Bills +650

  • Bucs +750

  • Chiefs +950

  • Rams +1100

  • Packers +1200

However, just because the Bills might be sitting pretty in the summer doesn’t guarantee a thing.

In fact, according to WGR-550 radio in Buffalo, only six times has such a team went on to win the Super Bowl. It hasn’t happened at all since 2018, either.

Check out the list below:

Related

PFF: Bills' Kaiir Elam excelled on third downs in 2021

PFF likes the Bills in Week 1 opener vs. the Rams

ESPN FPI: Buffalo Bills are NFL's No. 1 team

Recommended Stories