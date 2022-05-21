Only six times has preseason favorite won the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills are currently the favorite to win the NFL title in 2022. Many sportsbooks, including Tipico, have the Bills with the best odds to take home Super Bowl LVII.

Currently sitting at +650, Buffalo leads the way in the oddsmakers eyes.

For those curious, the top-five teams are:

Bills +650

Bucs +750

Chiefs +950

Rams +1100

Packers +1200

However, just because the Bills might be sitting pretty in the summer doesn’t guarantee a thing.

In fact, according to WGR-550 radio in Buffalo, only six times has such a team went on to win the Super Bowl. It hasn’t happened at all since 2018, either.

Check out the list below:

Only 6-times ever has the preseason Super Bowl favorite (which the Bills are) gone on to win the Super Bowl… 2018: New England

2016: New England

2006: Indianapolis

1993: Dallas

1989: San Francisco

1988: San Francisco — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) May 17, 2022

