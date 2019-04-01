Only six players left from Sashi Brown’s 24 picks

The Browns sent defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to the Chiefs on Monday. He was the 12th inherited player Browns General Manager John Dorsey has traded, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, safety Jabrill Peppers, receiver Josh Gordon, defensive lineman Danny Shelton, cornerback Jason McCourty, offensive lineman Shon Coleman, cornerback Jamar Taylor, quarterback DeShone Kizer, quarterback Kevin Hogan, receiver Corey Coleman and quarterback Cody Kessler are the others shipped out by Dorsey.

Ogbah’s departure leaves only six players of the 24 selections made by former vice president of football operations Sashi Brown in two drafts, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Linebacker Joe Schobert, tight end Seth DeValve and receiver Rashard Higgins remain from the 2016 draft and defensive end Myles Garrett, tight end David Njoku and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi from 2017.

Dorsey has left his stamp on the Browns, leaving no question it is his team now.