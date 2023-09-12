For only the second time in 15 games, WR Johnny Wilson fails to finish with reception

Mike Norvell’s message to Johnny Wilson?

“Just go get better.”

Wilson’s ability to stretch the field - due to his size and strength at receiver – brought a new, exciting dimension to Florida State’s offense in 2022 under Norvell, now in his fourth season as the Seminoles' coach.

Wilson, a 6 feet 7 and 235 pounds, caught 43 passes for 897 yards (20.9 yards per catch) and five touchdowns to lead FSU in all three categories.

The transfer from Arizona State ended his first season at FSU with a bang, finishing with eight receptions for 202 yards in the team’s 35-32 win over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando.

Wilson’s debut season, however, was also punctuated by dropped passes.

Wilson’s struggles in that area have reappeared this season in opening wins over LSU and last Saturday at home against Southern Miss.

Wilson dropped three passes against LSU and four passes against USM.

While Wilson had seven receptions for 104 yards against LSU, he failed to finish with a catch against USM for only the second time in 15 games at FSU.

Wilson's lone game without a catch in 2022 was FSU's home win (49-17) against Louisiana Nov. 19, as starting quarterback Jordan Travis attempted only 14 passes.

Wilson had three or more receptions in six games last year. He also led the ACC and ranked third in country with 22 20-yard receptions.

Norvell said Monday he’s not worried about Wilson early inconsistency, saying he loved the receiver's attitude and work ethic.

“Johnny is a great player,” Norvell said.

“He did a good job on his routes. Obviously, he put himself in a good position, just had a couple times when he hit the ground the ball rattled loose. Nobody wants that in that moment. It’s what happened.

"You learn from it, you get better and definitely excited for him to get a chance to respond.”

WR Johnny Wilson's dropped passes due to a lack of confidence?

Former FSU receiver (1990-94) and Tallahassee resident Kez McCorvey was known as one of the program’s must sure-handed receivers and best route runners.

McCorvey played in the NFL, has coached at the collegiate, high school and camp levels and was elected to FSU's Hall of Fame in 2005. He described Wilson as a "tremendous talent" and pointed out all receivers drop the ball at times during their careers.

"I hate it for him," said McCorvey, who had 74 catches for 966 yards during the Seminoles' 1993 national championship season. "They were trying to keep him involved. He is tremendously talented. I don't see any technical parts lacking. We know he has strong hands.

"I just think it's a confidence (issue)."

While catching the football sounds simple enough, but it can be difficult running full speed in game-like situations.

McCorvey said keys for receivers to catch the football with greater confidence and consistency involves vision, correct hand position and repetition. McCorvey said it's important for receivers to focus on routines that help fortify the mechanics of catching the football.

"You have to be able to do all of that and react quickly with a lot of pressure around you," McCorvey said. "When you start thinking about (catching the football), you are done."

Wilson and fellow receiver Keon Coleman, a transfer from Michigan State, give FSU a dynamic one-two punch on the perimeter. Coleman has led the Seminoles in receiving in the first two games with 12 catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

FSU (2-0) opens ACC play Saturday at Boston College (1-1) at noon on ABC.

The Eagles' pass defense has been a strength this season, allowing 151 yards per game to rank 24th nationally. BC has allowed just one passing touchdown against Northern Illinois and Holy Cross.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: WR Johnny Wilson looks to rebound from four dropped passes against USM