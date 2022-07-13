The only record Sydney McLaughlin doesn’t own? It’s on the line at Oregon22

When Sydney McLaughlin makes her second appearance at the World Track & Field Championships later this month, it’s safe to assume she could break her own world record. Again.

McLaughlin has broken the world record three times in the last 13 months: first at U.S. Olympic Trials in 2021 (51.90), then at the Tokyo Olympics (51.46), and then again at U.S. Championships in June (51.41).

“Anything is possible any time I step on the track,” she said after her most recent world-record performance at Hayward Field last month.

The New Jersey native won a silver medal at the 2019 World Championships, though she actually crossed the line in what would have been a world record time, if not for U.S. teammate Dalilah Muhammad who finished 0.07 seconds ahead.

Since then, McLaughlin picked up two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics: 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay, the latter a race in which McLaughlin and Muhammad teamed up with Allyson Felix and Athing Mu. She also married former NFL wide receiver Andre Levrone Jr. in May.

There is, however, one obvious record still on the line for McLaughlin: besting the 400m hurdles world championships record of 52.16, set in 2019 by Muhammad.

Muhammad, the Tokyo silver medalist, did not compete last month at the U.S. Championships due to a hamstring injury. But as the 2019 world champion, she had a bye to Oregon22, which USATF permitted her to use.

And Muhammad isn’t ready to give up her World Championship record yet.

“I’m feeling really strong now,” she recently told Reuters. “I’m capable of running fast… I’m capable of running a PR.”

Current women’s 400m hurdles records:

World record: Sydney McLaughlin , United States, 51.41 seconds, 2022

World Athletics Championships record: Dalilah Muhammad , United States, 52.16, 2019

Hayward Field record: Sydney McLaughlin, United States, 51.41 seconds, 2022

On Her Turf editor Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

