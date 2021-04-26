The only reason the 49ers shouldn’t take Justin Fields at No. 3

So, it sounds like the San Francisco 49ers have narrowed their targets for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft down to a pair of quarterbacks: Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

The obvious omission from that short list is Ohio State’s Justin Fields, and his absence only makes sense under one condition.

If the 49ers are genuinely debating between Jones and Lance at No. 3, the only reason for that should be that the New York Jets are taking Fields at No. 2 overall.

It’s the only thing that makes sense.

Fields has been the second-best quarterback in this class since May, and he only strengthened his case with his 2020 campaign, which included a gutsy and dominant performance over Clemson in the College Football Playoff. His combination size, athleticism, arm talent, speed and intelligence would make him the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick in any draft class that didn’t have Trevor Lawrence.

Yes, BYU’s Zach Wilson has been the apparent favorite among most projections to land with the Jets at No. 2. But while skeptics regard the 49ers’ plans at No. 3 with a disbelieving eye, maybe it’s the Jets that have been smoke-screening everyone for weeks.

Maybe the Jets are smart enough to know that Fields would be a steal at No. 2, and that the gap between Lawrence and Fields is much smaller than the gap between Fields and the likes of Wilson, Lance and Jones.

That’s the only reason the 49ers should be planning on taking anyone other than Fields themselves at No. 3 overall.