Only Rams, Cardinals remain undefeated in NFC West in Week 3

There are two undefeated NFC West teams remaining. The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are both 3-0 to start the season. They both won their games on Sunday, while the Seattle Seahawks lost for the second week in a row and the San Francisco 49ers lost a heartbreaker Sunday night.

The four teams will face one another in Week 4.

After three weeks, here are the current standings in the NFC West:

Arizona Cardinals, 3-0 Los Angeles Rams. 3-0 San Francisco 49ers, 2-1 Seattle Seahawks, 1-2

Things will change over the next two weeks, as in both Week 4 and Week 5, they will be in divisional play. The Cardinals and Rams face each other in Week 4, meaning only one undefeated team will remain.

Let’s look back at the division’s games from Sunday.

Cardinals 31, Jaguars 19

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

It wasn't an easy win, but the Cardinals start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015. A 109-yard missed field goal for a touchdown gave the Jaguars a 13-7 halftime lead and they led 19-10 in the second half before the Cardinals scored 21 straight points. Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy picked off Trevor Lawrence twice, returning the second one 29 yards for a touchdown to give the Cardinals the lead for good. James Conner rushed for two touchdowns, Kyler Murray rushed for one, and both Christian Kirk and A.J. Green had over 100 receiving yards in the game. They travel to L.A. to face the Rams in Week 4 on the road.

Vikings 30, Seahawks 17

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook didn't play but it didn't matter. His backup, Alexander Mattison, rushed for 112 yards and quarterback Kirk Cousins had three touchdown passes for the second week in a row and did not turn the ball over. Justin Jefferson caught nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown as the Vikings picked up their first win of the year and the Seahawks lost for the second week in a row. They will take on the 49ers on the road in Week 4.

Rams 34, Buccaneers 24

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Both the Bucs and the Rams have over 400 yards of offense, and Tom Brady had 432 passing yards and a touchdown. However, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had 343 passing yards and had four touchdown passes in a game in which they never trailed. The Rams defense held the Bucs to only 35 rushing yards on the afternoon. The Rams host the Cardinals in Week 4 to determine who takes the early division lead and remains unbeaten.

Packers 30, 49ers 28

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk to go ahead 28-27 with 37 seconds left in the game, but the Packers got a game-winning 51-yards field goal as time expired to give the Niners their first loss of the year. Garoppolo had 253 passing yards and two touchdowns, but he was intercepted once and fumbled once. The 49ers defense had no answer for Packers receiver Davante Adams, who caught 12 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. San Francisco hosts the Seahawks in Week 4.

