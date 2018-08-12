It’s only preseason, but Bears facing 3 critical areas with shaky depth

Preseason results, like practice reps, aren't tabulated on any ledger that equates to actual results in-season. But they are in their own ways very revealing and suggestive (which would be why teams film every snap and every rep in these so-called meaningless sessions).

And that is why interceptions in practice and missed tackles in the weeks and months leading to the season can't be dismissed so easily, either as demo moments for starters or test-kitchens for depth charts.

Meaning: More than a couple of takeaways from the Bears' two preseason games, irrespective of final score, should be cause for consideration, if not actual consternation.

To wit: All the game-planning talk and whatever aside, the loose conclusion from the Baltimore and Cincinnati games is that the Bears' depth is not as good as that of the Ravens and Bengals. Bears backups at this point aren't as good as those others' No. 2's, let alone the starters.

Why this rates as relevant is because at some point that depth will be the making or breaking of the 2018 Bears.

This isn't breaking news. It's been that way for the Bears too often in the past handful of years, more or less since the Bears last reached the playoffs (2010). It was that way as recently as last season, when a knock on GM Ryan Pace was that he'd failed to stock depth at wide receiver, leaving the Bears needing starts from the likes of Josh Bellamy, Tanner Gentry, Dontrelle Inman and Tre McBride.

(Not that the criticism was necessarily all fair: Pace and the Bears had counted on Cam Meredith and Kevin White. They brought in Victor Cruz and Reuben Randle on top of having Deonte Thompson. And perhaps Thompson was the one they should've kept in light of his starting seven games for the playoff-reaching Buffalo Bills, but that's for another discussion.)

Story Continues

But two preseason games suggest that the Bears do not have depth that they can win with. Which makes them like pretty much 80 percent of NFL teams, and the real question is whether a healthy Mitch Trubisky is good enough to lift a team above a few injuries the way Brady, Brees, Rodgers and such have.

No areas of an NFL lineup or depth chart are inconsequential. But certain of them are more critical than others, and three of those are at issue.

Quarterback

This area was discussed after Chase Daniel's lackluster performance starting the Hall of Fame game. It rates a second look… .

The Bears were arguably more fortified at quarterback last year than they are now. Last year Mike Glennon was the projected starter and Mitch Trubisky was the No. 2. Trubisky '18 is better than Trubisky '17 (at least, the Bears believe so). But while Daniel may be preferred for his Trubisky-mentoring skills, Glennon represents a stronger No. 2 (at least, the Buccaneers thought so and the Cardinals think so). Daniel through two games carries a passer rating of 41.2. Glennon was benched (and eventually gone) with a 76.9 rating but at least that was in regular season. Tyler Bray? TBD.

Does any of it matter, short- or longer-term?

The '11 Bears were 7-3 when Jay Cutler went down for the season; with a defense that included Lance Briggs, Henry Melton, Julius Peppers, Charles Tillman and Brian Urlacher, the Bears collapsed to 8-8 principally because Caleb Hanie was the depth. Too late, Josh McCown was added and inserted.

The 2013 Bears were 3-2 when they had to turn to McCown, a reserve that coaches wanted to stay with over Cutler, but still finished ½ game behind the Packers even with debacles the final two weeks.

The development of Trubisky may be viewed by some as more important than mythical playoff intentions this season. No. Those are not mutually exclusive objectives, but the depth after Trubisky is thinner than what it was behind Meredith and White last year.

Pass rush/linebacker

This was an area of concern before training camp and still is. Roy Robertson-Harris delivered the only sack in the Cincinnati game. Of course, the defense netted 8 sacks against Baltimore, which suggests that the backup rushers are better than backup blockers the Ravens fielded. Robertson-Harris, Jonathan Bullard, Kylie Fitts, Isaiah Irving, Bilal Nichols had sacks and could be on the final 53-man roster, which counts as a positive…

…but would have been considerably more encouraging if the others of those, plus Sam Acho, Leonard Floyd, Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks hadn't played a combined total of 153 snaps with combined totals of zero sacks and zero quarterback hits. A couple of strong rushes and pressures, but zero-zero… .

The organization is counting on Floyd playing more than the 11 games he's averaged for his two NFL seasons. And on Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan to provide impact from the inside in base 3-4.

But without that… .

Cornerback

Starters Prince Amukamara and Kyle Fuller are set. But Bryce Callahan and Marcus Cooper represent the depth, and while Callahan has solidified the nickel-corner spot and picked off as many passes (2) in half as many snaps (512) as Fuller had last year (1017), the Bears are at risk even when all four are healthy, let alone when injury takes one of their top three out.

Cooper struggled mightily last season and had nightmarish issues early in the Cincinnati game, to the point of raising a what-were-they-thinking? question about his re-signing after a shaky 2017.