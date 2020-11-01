The only player who can catch DK Metcalf in the open field is DK Metcalf

Doug Farrar

The most remarkable play in the Seahawks’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Cardinals last Sunday night was Seattle receiver DK Metcalf’s chasedown of Arizona safety Budda Baker as Baker thought he was on the way to a pick-six of Russell Wilson. The 5-foot-10,. 195-pound Baker was on the way to just that, until the 6-foot-4, 233-pound Metcalf — who ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2019 scouting combine — ended that threat with an unbelievable run-down.

Fast-forward (and we do mean FAST-forward) to this Sunday, and here’s Metcalf knifing through the 49ers’ defense for a 46-yard touchdown:


 

Oh, and then there was this 35-yarder to Metcalf later in the first half, in which 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was just blazed out of the picture.


It would appear that the only person who can catch DK Metcalf in the open field is DK Metcalf.

