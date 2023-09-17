Only one thing went right for ASU football in loss to Fresno State

Kenny Dillingham is fulfilling an important promise: His guys play hard.

Arizona State gave up a touchdown on the first possession of the game in the 29-0 loss to Fresno State at Mountain America Stadium on Saturday night. The Sun Devils offense responded by throwing an interception just a few plays later.

But when Fresno State had a chance to take a two-touchdown lead, the ASU defense stood strong. A sack and some tough tackling to prevent a first down held the Bulldogs to a field goal.

Then, when ASU lost the ball on fumbles on its next two possessions, the Sun Devils defense held the Bulldogs to three points each time.

Fresno State easily could have been up 28-0 in the second quarter. Instead, it was a two-possession game.

It might seem like a small thing, but it’s not.

It’s proof that Dillingham’s message is connecting with his players. Their effort, even in a loss, will be foundational to the program Dillingham is trying to build in Tempe.

His guys played hard.

They could have quit.

Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham reacts after defensive lineman Clayton Smith (3) goes down with an injury against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 16, 2023.

Four of five starting offensive linemen were out, along with the No. 1 quarterback, tight end and free safety. Then Trenton Borguet went out with a leg injury. And when Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne stepped in, he was sacked and fumbled on his first dropback. Then he fumbled again on his next drive and later left the game with an apparent leg injury.

It looked for a moment like Dillingham was going to have to put on a helmet and run the offense himself. He'll certainly be wandering around campus looking for large people to talk into trying out for the team.

But ASU kept fighting. The Sun Devils never quit.

Jordan Clark and Ro Torrence were out there hitting.

The defensive line brought so much pressure that at one point Fresno State went from field-goal range to a fourth-and-32 punt from midfield and allowed just 15 points off of eight turnovers.

And on offense, Cam Skattebo pinballed his way around for as many yards as he could get on any given play.

It wasn’t enough, obviously.

But it was a start. And, realistically, that 29-0 ASU loss could have been much, much worse.

And it was proof that Kenny Dillingham is keeping his most important promise: His guys play hard.

